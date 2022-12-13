Merkel’s Confession: Minsk Agreements Were Lie Aimed To Inflame War Against Russia

I thought that the introduction of NATO accession of Ukraine and Georgia, discussed in 2008, was wrong. The countries did not have the necessary prerequisites for this, nor was it fully understood what the consequences of such a decision would have been, both with regard to Russia’s actions against Georgia and Ukraine, as well as NATO and its rules of assistance. And the Minsk Agreement of 2014 was an attempt to give Ukraine time.

Ukraine used this time to become stronger, as you can see today. The Ukraine of 2014/15 is not the Ukraine of today. An illustrative example was the battle for Debaltseve. At the beginning of 2015, Putin could easily have overrun them at that time. And I very much doubt that the NATO countries could have done as much then as they do today to help Ukraine. Click to expand...

The testimonies of former German Chancellor Angela Merkel in an interview with Die Zeit newspaper that the Minsk agreements were signed in order to give Ukraine time to prepare for a military confrontation with Russia may well be used for proceedings within the framework of the tribunal — the Russian Foreign Ministry commented on Merkel’s claims. Click to expand...

The lady confirmed that all the Western authors of the current war in Ukraine, including herself, did nothing for peace in Europe, but tried their best to inflame the war against Russia as mush as possible on the territory of Ukraine and paying with the lives of the Ukrainian people:The Minsk agreements on the settlement of the situation in eastern Ukraine, signed in 2015, provided for a ceasefire, the withdrawal of heavy weapons from the line of contact, as well as constitutional reform, the key elements of which were to be decentralization and the adoption of a law on the special status of certain districts from Donetsk and Luhansk regions. However, this plan was never implemented by the Kiev regime.It is worst noting that during all years of her leadership in Germany, Merkel was still shy to declare the real goals behind the signatures on the Minsk protocol.Today, she is not so shy anymore to reveal the evil essence of German foreign policy as well as the bellicose goals of the entire West. No one can have any doubts that Washington, London and Brussels brought war into Ukraine.Merkel officially confirmed that the West was preparing war against Russia by their proxy, the Kiev regime. None of the Western representatives in the OSCE who signed the Minsk agreements was not going to force Kiev to comply with them.The West confirmed that it cheated on Russia, like it did with promises not to expand NATO, like it did when signing the ABM and INF Treaties etc. None of the West’s statements today can be trusted either.The West lied, people died. Just like in Iraq and Libya.Russia acted in good faith and wanted peace. The West wanted war. The West started conflict in former Ukraine. First by coup against democratically elected president of Ukraine Yanukovych. Then by supporting Banderites and their ideology. Then by genocide of Donbass. The West never wanted to implement Minsk Accords. Now the West is paying the price for it's lies.