Merkel approves sales of three MEKO A200 frigates to Egypt

According to information published by Deutsche Welle on December 16, 2021, the government of former Chancellor Angela Merkel approved the export of Meko A-200 frigates to Egypt before leaving office.
First Algerian MEKO A-200 frigate (Picture source: Topwar)

The MEKO A-200 Frigate follows the famous MEKO 200 series general purpose frigates from the ThyssenKrupp stable. A fighting ship capable of full 4-dimensional warfare (AAW, ASW, and ASuW, BCW), the MEKO A-200 Frigate is also designed for sustained operations across the full spectrum of general missions and tasks: patrol and interdiction, support of special force operations, SAR and humanitarian operations.

The MEKO A-200 Frigate is an example of the innovative propulsion, stealth and survivability design, robust sea-keeping, and all-weather boat and helicopter operability that characterizes frigates from Marine Systems.

The MEKO A-200 has greatly reduced radar, IR, acoustic and magnetic signatures to hide and stay hidden: The X-Form shell design; extensive bulwark screening of exposed equipment; flush-closing shell doors, and RCSnet screening of all shell openings, give the vessel very low radar cross-section.

The Meko A200 frigate features the revolutionary CODAG-WARP (water jet and refined propellers) propulsion system: two CPP propeller shafts driven by cross-connectable diesel engines plus a center-line, gas turbine-driven water jet, combining the power of each drive in the water with no need for a combining gearbox.

I don't think this is a necessary purchase they are alraedy stacked in navy department but rather they should have gone for something else such as underwater drones etc etc etc
 
