Merkava Tanks Find New Homes in Cyprus and Morocco, Amid Speculations​

In recent news online media has reported that Israel is preparing for the first-ever re-export of its renowned Merkava main battle tanks. Speculations arose regarding potential recipients, with Ukraine, Turkey, and Croatia being considered. However, a Twitter account by the name of Dana Levi claims that a deal has already been struck for the supply of Merkava tanks to Cyprus and Morocco.The arrival of Israeli Merkava tanks in Cyprus and Morocco is expected to replace the 41 T-80U/UK tanks previously donated by Cyprus to Ukraine, as well as the re-exported Moroccan T-72B tanks. While Morocco denies any involvement in donating tanks to Ukraine, there are allegations suggesting that Ukraine received them through a third party.According to Dana Levi, Israel has imposed a condition on Cyprus and Morocco that the tanks must not be provided, donated, re-exported, or sold to Ukraine. As the tanks bear Israeli ownership, any transfer of ownership after their donation to Cyprus and Morocco requires Israeli permission. This strict stipulation ensures that the tanks will not be deployed to the frontlines in Ukraine.Dana Levi's tweet states, "The agreement for the export of Israeli Merkava-2/3 tanks has been announced: part of the deliveries will be made to Cyprus to replace the 41 T-80U/UK tanks transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and part to Morocco to compensate for the supply of T-72B. None will be transferred to Ukraine. That is one of #Israel conditions."The decision to allocate Israeli Merkava tanks to Cyprus and Morocco signifies a strategic move in managing the redistribution of military assets. By controlling the destination of the tanks, Israel aims to maintain stability and prevent their involvement in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. As discussions and negotiations progress, the international community will closely monitor the outcomes of this significant re-export of Israeli military equipment.