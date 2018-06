Deposed PM’s daughter had previously denied owning any property in UK or Pakistan

And now she submit her asset info in Pakistan ... lol . She should be disqualified for blunt lies .Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz’s assets details reveal that she owns assets worth Rs845 million despite her earlier claims that she did not own any property in Pakistan and that she ‘lived at her father’s house’.According to Maryam’s affidavit, her net assets—as recorded on June 30 for the financial year 2017—amounted to Rs845 million.Maryam Nawaz has also spent Rs6.4 million on foreign trips within the last three years, her asset details show.Data on electoral candidates’ assets was shared by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday.Maryam Nawaz is a shareholder in the Hamza Spinning Mills Limited, Chaudhry Sugar Mills Limited, Muhammad Buksh Textile Mills Limited, Hudaibiya Papers Mills Limited and Hudaibiya Engineering Co Private Limited. She is contesting in the upcoming general elections from NA-125, Na-127 and PP-173.In addition to holding shares in a number of companies, she is currently the owner of 1,506 kanal of agricultural land, a figure reached by an increase of 548 kanals within the last three years.The former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter also invested Rs3.4 million in a family flour mill and was given a loan with Rs20 million by her brother Hassan Nawaz.The NA-125 constituency, situated in the heart of Lahore, was the NA-120 constituency prior to the new delimitation of constituencies.Maryam is contesting in the general elections for the first time and has already received Rs40 million in gifts. She currently owns Rs1.75 million worth of jewellery.Objections were raised over her nomination papers for the NA-125 and PP-173 constituencies but were cleared by the ECP.In 2011, Maryam Nawaz had said during an interview to a local media outlet that she “does not own any properties in London or Pakistan”.“I live at my father’s house,” she said at the time, denying the veracity documents that purportedly detailed her ownership of property.