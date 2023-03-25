What's new

Mercedes plant in the Moscow region set to assemble Chinese Hongqi cars

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
26,220
-71
13,072
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
www.weeklyblitz.net

Mercedes plant in the Moscow region set to assemble Chinese Hongqi cars

At the Mercedes-Benz plant in the Moscow region, which the company is selling to the Russian dealer Avtodom, they can begin assembling Chinese premium cars of the Hongqi brand (“Hongqi”). This was reported by two sources of “Izvestia” in the dealer business and in one of the manufacturers of...
www.weeklyblitz.net www.weeklyblitz.net

At the Mercedes-Benz plant in the Moscow region, which the company is selling to the Russian dealer Avtodom, they can begin assembling Chinese premium cars of the Hongqi brand (“Hongqi”). This was reported by two sources of “Izvestia” in the dealer business and in one of the manufacturers of China.


Maxim Shishko, General Director of Avtosmart (Avtodom’s subsidiary in the car subscription service), announced at the Intersectoral Automobile Congress the day before that the plant will start assembling Chinese cars. However, he did not specify which brands it would be.



“Our main task is to make a full-fledged replacement for Mercedes, BMW, Audi, those brands familiar to us, which were sold at 150-200 thousand cars a year. This segment has a high potential,” Shishko said.



Two interlocutors of Izvestia in the auto business noted that apart from Hongqi, there are no other notable auto brands in the premium segment in China. According to one source, crossovers may be the first to go into production. One of them – HS5 – has already been certified in Russia at the end of 2022. Then the specialized media reported on Hongqi’s plans to start importing the model to the Russian Federation. The brand’s flagship model, the H9 sedan, also received vehicle type approval.

@mike2000 is back
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China’s Electric Car Assault On Europe Will Accelerate In 2023, Then Hit Top Gear
2
Replies
18
Views
1K
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Exclusive: Chinese grab Russian car market share after Western rivals depart
Replies
0
Views
326
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
R
Poland’s First National Car Izera to Use Geely’s SEA EV Platform
Replies
1
Views
370
renhai
R
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Russia's Avtovaz says sales down 46% as domestic market share rises
Replies
0
Views
332
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Viet
Chinese automaker Chery plans to set up plant in Vietnam
Replies
1
Views
337
MultaniGuy
MultaniGuy

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom