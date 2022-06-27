Hamartia Antidote
Mercedes-Benz's ultra-efficient VISION EQXX electric car traveled 750 miles (1,200 km) on a single charge
Mercedes-Benz’s ultra-efficient VISION EQXX electric car completed a 750-mile (1,200 km) trip on a single charge between Germany and the UK. A few years ago, Mercedes-Benz launched the VISION EQXX project to improve the efficiency of its electric vehicles. The vehicle is equipped with a 100 kWh...
electrek.co