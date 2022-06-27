What's new

Mercedes-Benz’s ultra-efficient VISION EQXX electric car traveled 750 miles (1,200 km) on a single charge

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
28,206
26
19,218
Country
United States
Location
United States

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Tesla Model S Goes 752 Miles [1210 km] with a Prototype Battery from a [Pakistani-American] Michigan Startup
Replies
3
Views
1K
Arulmozhi Varman
A
R
Bill Gates and BMW Back Pakistani-American Mujeeb Ijaz's Battery Startup
Replies
0
Views
599
RiazHaq
R
Hamartia Antidote
‘Proterra Powered’ electric bus travels 1,700 miles using only public chargers, exceeding 300 miles during certain legs
Replies
0
Views
247
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Tesla battery research group unveils paper on new high-energy-density battery that could last 100 years
Replies
2
Views
345
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
艹艹艹
Einride purchases 200 Class 8 battery-electric trucks from BYD to be deployed in the US
Replies
0
Views
370
艹艹艹
艹艹艹

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom