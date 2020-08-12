Mera Junoon - New PAF Song Teaser

Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'Military Photos & Multimedia' started by baqai, Aug 12, 2020 at 2:36 PM.
Got posted on PAF's YT channel, Good to see them focusing on JF-17's rather than F-16's
New Recruit
Not even a single one of these songs is half as good as the one made during the 90's.
Instead of producing new songs the airforce should just release new footage.
oh those songs were so inspiring
These warriors these mysterious men of yours, the ones you bestowed with culture of lordship. Makes one indifferent to this world and hereafter, Tis a curious thing, the taste of your friendship. (Bal-e-Jibril-128 -Tariq's Prayer)
Asamaan by Call band is a good song.