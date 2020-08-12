/ Register

  • Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Mera Junoon - New PAF Song Teaser

Discussion in 'Military Photos & Multimedia' started by baqai, Aug 12, 2020 at 2:36 PM.

  1. Aug 12, 2020 at 2:36 PM #1
    baqai

    baqai FULL MEMBER

    Got posted on PAF's YT channel, Good to see them focusing on JF-17's rather than F-16's :)

     
  2. Aug 12, 2020 at 3:07 PM #2
    Clairvoyant

    Clairvoyant FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Not even a single one of these songs is half as good as the one made during the 90's.
    Instead of producing new songs the airforce should just release new footage.
     
  3. Aug 12, 2020 at 3:18 PM #3
    bhola record

    bhola record FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    oh those songs were so inspiring
     
  4. Aug 12, 2020 at 3:27 PM #4
    Sabretooth

    Sabretooth FULL MEMBER

    These warriors these mysterious men of yours, the ones you bestowed with culture of lordship. Makes one indifferent to this world and hereafter, Tis a curious thing, the taste of your friendship. (Bal-e-Jibril-128 -Tariq's Prayer)

    Asamaan by Call band is a good song.
     
