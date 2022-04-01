What's new

Mentality of the nation!

How did british rule india with few 1000 people
How did america bombed us..

People who joke about afghans, iranians and indians should listen to this..

This isnt shehbaz sharif 🤢..this is the voice of his voters..voice of educated middle class
Almost 50% of the nation

i have always said that if you want to make this choice then please do it completely.

please give up kashmir. accept india dominancy and negotiate trade..

do however note، that not once in human history slaves have progressed..

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1509971313233850369

:pakistan: :pakistan: :pakistan: :usflag::usflag::usflag:

This is way you saw revolution in iran, india and turkey..and slavery in pakistan
 

