Mentality of the nation!.."Beggers cant be choosers", cherry blossom sahab

How did british rule india with few 1000 people
How did america bombed us..

People who joke about afghans, iranians and indians should listen to this..

This isnt shehbaz sharif 🤢..this is the voice of his voters..voice of educated middle class
Almost 50% of the nation

i have always said that if you want to make this choice then please do it completely.

please give up kashmir. accept india dominancy and negotiate trade..

do however note، that not once in human history slaves have progressed..

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1509971313233850369

:pakistan: :pakistan: :pakistan: :usflag::usflag::usflag:

This is why you saw revolution in iran, india and turkey..and slavery in pakistan
 
Even our Egyptian members on PDF know about last 2 decades of corrupted wallas.
It is weird that no PAkistani wants to admit the failure of PML N or PPP for last 3 decades, WHY ?
 
I think what he was saying is that Foreign power can only beg to replace PMIK but it cannot choose who will replace PMIK.

Seems like the infighting among the opposition has started.
 
Merge Pakistan with USA make it USA mini state colony, this way it will give us Green card and then shabaz sharif will say " We have improve the economy now".
 
Need to think like the Romans

1648845888878.png


This sell out is just thinking out loud. He considers himself a beggar which is why he has been employed by the yanks to orchestrate a regime change.
 
Aur qarz utarnay kay liyain Patwarion ka kia plan hai?

If I was IK, I would empty the treasury before leaving, not leave a single penny to these jaddi pushtee dakoos
 
According to the new esteemed prime minister in waiting Showbaaz we are beggars, sums up the colonial mentality of new leaders in waiting.
 
Now you will see the
غلامی کے فضائل
Lecture from patwaris

The uncertainity and high oil prices have emptied most of coffins anyway

Bhai ap kahan so rahey they

This is nothing new..

ابتدائے عشق ہے روتا ہے کیا
آگے آگے دیکھئے ہوتا ہے کیا
 

