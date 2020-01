Its clear that whether because of more prevalent diagnosis tools or because of the rapid change in global societies, there is a significantly growing proportion of humanity that is suffering mental health problems.the following is a chilling collection of statistics, about the UK in this cozen, but probably representative of several other countries: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-41125009 As an ailment historically perceived as a sign of weakness and so often not spoken about or dealt with, in todays world it is becoming far more acceptable in much of the world to come forward when suffering.In the online world, there is no shortage of similar problem which become very obvious particularly in social media. erratic posts, unprovoked aggression, hate mongering, repetitive deliberate provocation, vindictiveness, and even re-registering in communities when banned several times with a new persona pretending to be from a different country - all different types of trolling are often sign of a mental health problem, sometimes severe, but might also be immaturity or stupidity - perhaps a combination of all three. the online medium provides a degree of anonymity, so is a perfect outlet for trolls, whether genuinely mentally sick, or just bad people.It is an interesting question as to how to deal with someone suffering in this way - harshly: in order to contain the damage to an online community, or with sympathy: in order to aid someone suffering mental ill health.it is a severe enough recognised problem, that the police in the UK at any rate, do have mechanisms in place for reporting of people that run rampant in online communities, or who spread divisiveness and hate.so what is the general opinion on how best to deal with these people (trolls)?