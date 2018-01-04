Mental Health Corner

bsruzm said: Don't worry, I was JK, thanks for such thread Click to expand...

Antaréss said: So what's your response to doubters? I personally am not content with the whole psychological thing. I am confident that it is some sort of scam. As a psychologist, what is your usual reaction to anyone with such opinion? Click to expand...

Hachiman said: Though the question is not addressed to me, but will jist share my thoughts that well Clinical Psychology generally helps everyone. Although, I also agree that there is limited effectiveness to some people. Psychology is to a lot extent science. Its just a bit different than taking meds as it involves the abstract part of brain directly.

And I think psychology is only effective if you believe it is and wants to improve. Click to expand...

Here for you, brother.I think there is an ocean of evidence that shows that therapy works and has been doing so for quite some time. I'd just invite them to use therapy for once with an open mind and see it for themselves. As we say, the proof is in the pudding. Perhaps, most of the times, what I've seen is that people have a very different notion of what therapy is, something spiritual, or something mystical or something mysterious, at least and facing life's trauma can be difficult. So with the right therapist and their doubts being cleared, it often leads to a positive outcome.Actually, different therapies work for different people and motivational interviews (for people who don't believe in it) are one of the first steps that a good therapist needs to take. In the East the therapists are of various quality and not everyone has access to affordable health care; hence, it can lead to problems which can be cured by simple professional training of the specialists.