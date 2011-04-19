Men's fashion tips, clothing, watches, cologne etc

What's new

i'll start off with some of my tag huer collection-- [3 years old pic]

i'll also post my ''dream'' watches that i have my eyes on-- damn the dollar conversion rate has really made the newer models so costly now:undecided:

like my carrera was just under 1 lack when i bought it-- and now its 3 lack plus ....

will find replicas for it now! i live in lahore and i've heard there are great replica stores somewhere, any ideas?
pic1


type2
 
its a pitty this monaco v4 version is a concept watch only..
tag_heuer_monaco_06b.png
 
the one on the extreme right of my initial picture is ''romanson''-- i acuaaly wanted to buy romanson trollfish, but it had a lot of gems and felt feminine, so i bought another model by romanson
1127.jpg
 
212x21264_main.png


i also bought this grande carrera, but the actual piece wanst no where near as hot as this wallpaper-- btw i lost it in nathiagali , while climbing, the steal strap opened , when i slipped.. i guess
 
======so i got my first good watch gifted to me

another gift , when i ======

after that, however i had to buy myself ---

maybe would get a descent watch in my wedding --hahahaha , other than that i'm a strong disbeliever in accepting drowry whatsoever..
 
roy_gourav said:
You own three tags? Are you a millionaire:woot:? My sister gifted me this one as my graduation gift

CV2A10.BA0796.jpg
Click to expand...

actually i owned 4.. i lost one while hiking, eventhough it was the costliest, yet it was my least favourite--[grand carrera]


my mamoon has bought one tagh for me from thailand , i'll get it only if i go visit him in karachi... ahhh blackmailing me..





IVE ALWAYS spent money either on myself or my family--NEVER on drugs, ciggerettes, or girl friends-- thats the secret of my ''apparant wealth'' !
 

