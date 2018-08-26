Separate names with a comma.
Men's 100m Final Asian Games 2018, Su Bingtian, 9.92s
To win Asian Games 100 meter sprint need to have under ten second time. South East Asian cannot do much, Indonesian sent one sprinter in the final but only can make 10.20 I hope he will perform better in Olympic 2020 as he is just 18 years now. For women 100 meter sprint South East Asian only send one sprinter from Malaysia. I dont know why Vietnamese sprinter (Seagames 2017 winner ) doesnt perform in final. I think she got injuries.
Fantastic.
As Asia region prosper, investment in sports are showing results.
Great showing also from Indonesia.
