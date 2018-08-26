/ Register

  • Sunday, August 26, 2018

Men's 100m Final Asian Games 2018, Su Bingtian, 9.92s

Discussion in 'World Affairs' started by haidian, Aug 26, 2018 at 7:40 PM.

    haidian

    haidian SENIOR MEMBER

    Men's 100m Final Asian Games 2018, Su Bingtian, 9.92s
     
    Indos

    Indos PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST

    To win Asian Games 100 meter sprint need to have under ten second time. South East Asian cannot do much, Indonesian sent one sprinter in the final but only can make 10.20 I hope he will perform better in Olympic 2020 as he is just 18 years now. For women 100 meter sprint South East Asian only send one sprinter from Malaysia. I dont know why Vietnamese sprinter (Seagames 2017 winner ) doesnt perform in final. I think she got injuries.
     
    sinait

    sinait FULL MEMBER

    Fantastic.
    As Asia region prosper, investment in sports are showing results.
    Great showing also from Indonesia.
    .
     
