Menendez demands for lifting veto against F-16 transfer to Turkey

US congressman withdraws invoice on sale of F-16 to Turkey​

US congressman withdraws invoice on sale of F-16 to Turkey - Hanlire

The House of Representatives Rules Committee discussed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) bill, which includes the US Department of ...
The first of the two bills targeting the sale of F-16s to Turkiye by the USA was withdrawn, and the other was revised.

On the website of the committee, the phrase "withdrawn" was added to the bill. There were 2 bills. The second was also revised.

The House of Representatives Rules Committee discussed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) bill, which includes the US Department of Defense (Pentagon) 2023 budget.

Known for his closeness to the Greek lobby, the New Hampshire deputy, Democrat Chris Pappas, with the support some of members of Congress, has submitted a bill to be added to the NDAA bill, which aims to prevent the USA from selling F-16s to Turkiye.

But: One bill was withdrawn. On the website of the committee, it was stated that the second draft of the deputy, who is known to be close to the Greek lobby, was "revised and resubmitted".

In the new version of the bill, two conditions were stipulated for the sale of the F-16 to Turkiye:

1. In the bill, the President's Statement to the Foreign Affairs and Armed Forces Committees of the Senate and House of Representatives that this sale is in the "national interest" of the United States

(The Biden administration has already made it clear that this sale is in the American interest)

2. It was stated that it should "give a detailed explanation of the concrete steps taken to ensure that these F-16s are not used by Turkiye for unauthorized flights over Greek territory".

(This second condition is also a political statement to appease the Greek lobby)

It seems the lobbyist senators in question have been warned. Because both of the bills envisaged the ban on the sale of F16s to Turkiye without any conditions. Now they have withdrawn one of the bills and revised the other and added 2 conditions that will remain only in words.


***

By the way, whenever US politicians talk about democracy, I involuntarily laugh.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1546957955672727552
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1546955197045415936
 
