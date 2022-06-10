Homajon said: Men without God: The Rise of Atheism in Saudi Arabia​ Hannah Wallace​ From: No. 2

February / March 2020



The God Delusion is big in Saudi Arabia. Three million copies of Richard Dawkins’s bible of atheism were downloaded in the kingdom—one of twelve Muslim-majority states where the statute books prescribe the death penalty for apostasy.



It is difficult to gain an accurate estimate of the number of atheists in Saudi. According to a 2012 poll by WIN/Gallup International, however,



While this number does not appear to be particularly high, it is significant in a country where punishments for perceived and actual declarations of disbelief range from corporal punishment to long prison sentences and execution. Although the latter punishment is rarely carried out, those convicted of apostasy can usually expect long jail terms.



While the new Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, continues his global drive to present a more tolerant and moderate face of the country on the international stage—as evidenced for instance by the recent symbolic decision to



But more and more Saudi citizens are challenging the country’s religious authorities as atheism continues to grow across the Middle East.



What Has Changed in Saudi Arabia?​ There are several possible reasons for the increase in the number of self-declared atheists in the kingdom. Information technology, particularly the ubiquity of social media, has provided easier access to a variety of material on atheism.



The country’s young generation has become increasingly disillusioned with the country’s strict legal code and the rigoristic views of its leading clerics. According to an ASDA’A Burson-Marsteller



The post–Arab Spring environment brought about an increase in meeting places designed to facilitate discussions about politics and ideas. The capital, Jeddah, became the focal point of this cultural movement; however, the movement was short-lived, as the country’s religious police raided cafés and ensured that most meeting places were placed under close supervision.



While discussion of atheism has become more visible in recent years, those involved predominately remain under a cloak of anonymity. A minority are risking their freedom to raise awareness of secular and atheist causes through websites, videos, and social media.



Increased State Repression​ For many Saudis, the social implications of professing atheism can often be as severe as any legal punishment. As the birthplace of Islam and the site of the faith’s two holiest mosques, Saudi Arabia is intimately connected with the Islamic faith.



This is combined with the state’s use of religion as a political tool designed to prevent any form of challenge to the status quo. While the country—in comparison to its neighbors—remained largely immune to the upheaval of the Arab Spring, the rapid mobilization of a disillusioned youth and the success of reform movements across the region would not have gone unnoticed.



While social media provides users with a platform to communicate with other atheists and find strength in numbers, it also brings with it a greater level of vulnerability and visibility, particularly as online content is closely



As awareness of atheism in Saudi Arabia has risen, the state has enacted several measures to combat the spread of atheist thought. This includes plans to “inoculate” children against atheism and Westernization, alongside measures restricting online access to websites and social media deemed subversive.



In 2014, a string of royal decrees was passed calling for the prosecution of anyone “calling for atheist thought in any form.” The case of Raif Badawi, the founder of the liberal Free Saudi Liberals blog, received worldwide attention in July 2013 when he was sentenced to seven years in prison and 600 lashes on the charge of “insulting



Other prominent cases include a man



Wider Regional Trend​ The rise of atheism in Saudi Arabia reflects a wider trend of growing disbelief across the Middle East and the Gulf. Other countries have reacted to the increased presence of atheism on social media with repression. Saudi Arabia aside, five countries—Kuwait, Qatar, Sudan, the United Arab Emirates, and Yemen—consider atheism a criminal offense punishable by death.



When this is not the case, repressive measures are adopted. In Egypt, the head of the Parliament’s committee on religion recently proposed a bill that would make atheism



Discussions on atheism have nonetheless started to penetrate the social sphere. In March, a young atheist was kicked off a live TV show in Egypt after the host



And the Gallup Poll is from 2012, it is 10 years old! Now imagine what results a Poll today would bring!

While I don't think the number of atheists has increased dramatically, maybe to 15%, but the number of non-religious people....it would surprise me if it's below 50%....

Of course, we will only definitely know after a new Gallup Poll comes out, but when we look at the ground-breaking changes that happened in Saudi in the last few years, and how no, and I mean absolutely no resistance against these policies occured, no public outcry, no demonstrations, not the slightest criticism....it shows that Saudis, especially the young Saudis, support the new harami lifestyle policies!

And this is just the beginning, we will see what other changes will come according to the 2030 Vision....they are even talking about changing the Saudi national flag, and the new flag will contain no religious references, and you will see again there will be absolutely no resistance against this change, the people, especially the youngsters will support it whole-heartedly...



god left them a long time ago. In my opinion they are the real Semitic Jews that god is humiliating. Saudis have used so much oppression mentally and physically that ppl are turning away. Saudis corrupted the religion in their favour by twisting prophecies and by giving ridiculous fatwas. Plus ignoring the ummah laws - khalifat including petro dolllar oppression. The brown saudi zionist have looted the country for their appetite. But it is not their hand that gets chopped instead some indian, bengali, pakistani after all they are not western chitti goray.