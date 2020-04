Watch from 1:50

Christian preachers in deep denial over Covid-19's danger

U.S. CHURCHES HOLD PUBLIC SUNDAY SERVICES DESPITE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK: 'THIS IS DANGEROUS'



Multiple churches across the U.S. reportedly chose to ignore social distancing guidelines in favor of in-person services yesterday, citing exceptions for religious institutions in state restrictions that are currently being enforced on the public in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19.



While some churches have followed the advice from state officials and transitioned their services to a digital-only streaming format, others have seemingly chosen to continue with traditional worship.



COVID-19, an illness caused by a new coronavirus, spreads by person-to-person contact and authorities urge citizens to avoid crowded places and keep distance from others.

The Solid Rock Church in Warren County, Ohio, was one religiously institution that remained open to the public on Sunday and held religious services both in the morning and evening, the

Journal News reported.

A number of American religious leaders have endangered their flock by holding services – and by claiming the virus can be defeated by faith in GodLast Sunday in Tampa, Florida, the Pentecostal pastor and conspiracy theorist Rodney Howard-Browne conducted two services for full houses at his River church.The closely packed audience spent hours together taking in hymns and Howard-Browne's extended sermon, even as the state implemented quarantine for New Yorkers, and projections estimated that Florida's coronavirus death toll would rise into the thousands.AdvertisementBut Howard-Browne is just one of the most prominent religious leaders on the Christian right who are endangering their flocks and the rest of America by claiming the virus is a hoax, or that it can only be defeated by supernatural means, rather than solid healthcare policy.A sometime guest on Infowars and at the White House ; a multi-level marketing kingpin who has alleged that Hollywood celebrities sacrifice children and that New Zealand's Christchurch mosque attack was a so-called false flag event; Howard-Browne described Covid-19 as a "phantom plague" on 15 March.In the same sermon, he claimed the public health response to the virus was part of a plot involving the Rockefeller Foundation and World Health Organization, whose goals were forced vaccinations and mass murder.Howard-Browne has repeatedly refused to call off services in the interests of social distancing. In fact, in recent weeks he has insisted that his congregants embrace and shake hands, exhorting them that they were "revivalists, not pansies".