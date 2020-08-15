Members of Tibetan community in Shimla cheer for Special Frontier Force (SFF)

Avatar said: My perfectly allowable supportive comment was deleted without any notification or comment from mods. Seems like the Chinese no questions censorship now extends to PDF even though PDF itself is banned in China. Click to expand...

Trust me if any Chinese or Pakistani posters went over to the Indian defence forum, they would get banned within the first day. The fact that you are still here after posting a pile of garbage really shows the moderators' leniency towards you. This forum has long been known to be tolerant and a lot of Indian users have just taken advantage of this to troll other members. And here you are disingenuously accusing a moderator of deleting an extremely provocative comment as censorship .... do you have any sense of self decency whatsoever.