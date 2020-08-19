What's new

member @syed1 , PTI troll and his constant abuse /expletives

blueazure

blueazure

FULL MEMBER
May 29, 2015
1,025
0
1,473
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
dear mods


member @Syed1. is a serial abuser and PTI troll

he does not contribute to any thread, does not add anything ,,despite repeated warnings and bans, he goes back to his old habits and abuses any one who does not agree to his PTI narrative

here is one example


post # 36
defence.pk

Businesses to follow unrealistic guidelines to escape FATF grey list

This goes on to show the true face of the traitors ruling Pakistan. These are puppets whose strings are held by foreign masters. This set of laws is draconian. The first thing that is wrong with them is that they aren't practiced anywhere else in the world. People buy gold, jewelry, property...
defence.pk
@The Eagle



moderators ,pl take notice,,,

PDF is NOT siasat.pk

@waz @WebMaster
 
Last edited:
AZ1

AZ1

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 25, 2017
5,875
1
5,657
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
blueazure said:
dear mods


member @Syed1. is a serial abuser and PTI troll

he does not contribute to any thread, does not add anything ,,despite repeated warnings and bans, he goes back to his old habits and abuses any one who does not agree to his PTI narrative

here is one example


post # 36
defence.pk

Businesses to follow unrealistic guidelines to escape FATF grey list

This goes on to show the true face of the traitors ruling Pakistan. These are puppets whose strings are held by foreign masters. This set of laws is draconian. The first thing that is wrong with them is that they aren't practiced anywhere else in the world. People buy gold, jewelry, property...
defence.pk



moderators ,pl take notice,,,

PDF is NOT siasat.pk

@waz @WebMaster
Click to expand...
May be he is angry because people who dont pay their taxes comes here and lecture others about country economy situation.

Those guys should also be banned dont you think?
 
doorstar

doorstar

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 19, 2018
2,124
0
4,129
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
you patwaris, diesels and jialas are like the fellow who murders both his parents then pleads for mercy because he is an orphan
blueazure said:
kindly link me the thread of GHQ section
Click to expand...
blueazure said:
let me know the names of all mods
Click to expand...
blueazure said:
i will ensure this time he is banned for good
Click to expand...
now like that there pajeet @Nilgiri you are spitting at the moon overhead, guess what happens when you spit at the moon https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/the-...-with-china-and-its-alli.678262/post-12582479
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
A Featured Nawaz bans party members from holding private meetings with military leadership Pakistani Siasat 12
ghazi52 IHC declared the appointment PTV chairman and independent members of the board illegal. Insaf - Justice 0
S New member-introduction. Members Introduction 2
DalalErMaNodi Bangladesh elected executive member of 3 UN bodies Bangladesh Defence Forum 0
Areesh 14 Members of Pakistani Hindu Community Return to Pakistan After Facing Persecution & Discrimination in India Social & Current Events 57
Chagai-I SAATH members consisting of Marvi sirmed and Pervez hoodboy have faciliated BRA commander at thier meeting. Pakistan's Internal Security 5
GamoAccu Featured Tibetan-origin Indian special forces member killed in China border showdown Indian Defence Forum 97
The_Showstopper ‘Scapegoat’: Court’s biting remarks on FIRs against Tablighi Jamaat members Central & South Asia 0
raptor22 Thirteen of 15-member U.N. Security Council oppose U.S. push for Iran sanctions Middle East & Africa 7
MilSpec clarification on member conduct with respect to groups/individuals designated Suggestions & Discussions 8

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top