Member Opinion: DG ISPR playing politics on dead bodies of martyrs of helicopter crash

Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1555559019237998592

ISPR should be ashamed of saying this
Using this incident against PTI is lowest they can do
Now all their Paid journalists and TV channels are pinning this statement on PTI
There was no campaign against helicopter crash Martyrs.


Anyone can go and check out the DG ISPR Twitter and Facebook account
You will find that how public was laughing and ridiculing ISPR on posts/tweets before that post/tweet about helicopter crash.

And then you'll how everyone felt sad and expressed their sorrow and prayed to Allah on post/tweet about helicopter crash.

Apart from that all PTI social media users expressed sorrows on their personal accounts.


You know how a campaign looks like
Remember trend of "imported hakomat na manzoor" being on top for 2 months
That's what you call a campaign on social media

But quickly after crash this spokesman of ISPR ansar abbasi tweeted this propaganda
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1554165367148187649

Here you can see 1 account with 1 retweet quickly reaches to this guy?
I don't how he was the first found this tweet by unknown account

Now ISPR itself is using the saem 2 tweets to say it was a campaign

Yesterday I shared a whole thread about how accounts followed by Maryam Nawaz Shairf are spreading venom against Corps commander XII corps Lt general asif ghafoor.

But ISPR have no concerns with that
Seems like Faiz hameed and Asif Ghafoor are not part of military

ISPR is acting like a propaganda machine of regime instead of military public relation department
Every day getting to new low
 
White privilege

Acetic Acid said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1555559019237998592

ISPR should be ashamed of saying this
Using this incident against PTI is lowest they can do
Now all their Paid journalists and TV channels are pinning this statement on PTI
There was no campaign against helicopter crash Martyrs.


Anyone can go and check out the DG ISPR Twitter and Facebook account
You will find that how public was laughing and ridiculing ISPR on posts/tweets before that post/tweet about helicopter crash.

And then you'll how everyone felt sad and expressed their sorrow and prayed to Allah on post/tweet about helicopter crash.

Apart from that all PTI social media users expressed sorrows on their personal accounts.

But quickly after crash this spokesman of ISPR ansar abbasi tweeted this propaganda
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1554165367148187649

Here you can see 1 account with 1 retweet quickly reaches to this guy?
I don't how he was the first found this tweet by unknown account

Now ISPR itself is using the saem 2 tweets to say it was a campaign

Yesterday I shared a whole thread about how accounts followed by Maryam Nawaz Shairf are spreading venom against Corps commander XII corps Lt general asif ghafoor.

But ISPR have no concerns with that
Seems like Faiz hameed and Asif Ghafoor are not part of military

ISPR is acting like a propaganda machine of regime instead of military public relation department
Every day getting to new low
Pro PTI journalists have been saying this that some Corp Cmdrs. were against the regime change, including Lt. Gen. Sarfaraz Ali, and pro-PTI accounts have latched on to that propaganda. This campaign was utterly disgusting and shameless. PTI should find some chullu bhar paani and do the needful.
 
Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

White privilege said:
Pro PTI journalists have been saying this that some Corp Cmdrs. were against the regime change, including Lt. Gen. Sarfaraz Ali, and pro-PTI accounts have latched on to that propaganda. This campaign was utterly disgusting and shameless. PTI should find some chullu bhar paani and do the needful.
How many journalists said this?
 
Black Bird

Black Bird

Acetic Acid said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1555559019237998592

ISPR should be ashamed of saying this
Using this incident against PTI is lowest they can do
Now all their Paid journalists and TV channels are pinning this statement on PTI
There was no campaign against helicopter crash Martyrs.


Anyone can go and check out the DG ISPR Twitter and Facebook account
You will find that how public was laughing and ridiculing ISPR on posts/tweets before that post/tweet about helicopter crash.

And then you'll how everyone felt sad and expressed their sorrow and prayed to Allah on post/tweet about helicopter crash.

Apart from that all PTI social media users expressed sorrows on their personal accounts.


You know how a campaign looks like
Remember trend of "imported hakomat na manzoor" being on top for 2 months
That's what you call a campaign on social media

But quickly after crash this spokesman of ISPR ansar abbasi tweeted this propaganda
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1554165367148187649

Here you can see 1 account with 1 retweet quickly reaches to this guy?
I don't how he was the first found this tweet by unknown account

Now ISPR itself is using the saem 2 tweets to say it was a campaign

Yesterday I shared a whole thread about how accounts followed by Maryam Nawaz Shairf are spreading venom against Corps commander XII corps Lt general asif ghafoor.

But ISPR have no concerns with that
Seems like Faiz hameed and Asif Ghafoor are not part of military

ISPR is acting like a propaganda machine of regime instead of military public relation department
Every day getting to new low
Jab Nokar achy se kam ni kry ga to Malik ko ghusa to ay ga. ARMY KO AB SMJ LENA CHAY K WO ES MULK K NOKAR HAIN. MALIK AWAM HY.Acha kro gy to Ezat dain gy, wrna Be ezat karin gy.
Pass kar, ya Bardashat kr
 
Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

White privilege said:
Pro PTI journalists have been saying this that some Corp Cmdrs. were against the regime change, including Lt. Gen. Sarfaraz Ali, and pro-PTI accounts have latched on to that propaganda. This campaign was utterly disgusting and shameless. PTI should find some chullu bhar paani and do the needful.
There was no campaign at all from PTI
When there was a campaign or trend on social media set by PTI
Everyone saw how whole state was getting baffled on that

Black Bird said:
Jab Nokar achy se kam ni kry ga to Malik ko ghusa to ay ga. ARMY KO AB SMJ LENA CHAY K WO ES MULK K NOKAR HAIN. MALIK AWAM HY.Acha kro gy to Ezat dain gy, wrna Be ezat karin gy.
Pass kar, ya Bardashat kr
They have their role and should stick to that

But now seems like they have got personal issues with 1 political party
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

Late Gen Sarfraz ... the future COAS died in a helicopter crash .. excellent credentials .. knowing coursemate .. outstanding student of C&S college.
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

Gen Srafarz was for sure competent but way junior to be next COAS..
I agree with the OP that there were just few random tweets and not a trend. Plus who know sits behind those PTI account...
Fawad Chaudary (at start) said that too in today's news conference.
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

Goenitz said:
Gen Srafarz was for sure competent but way junior to be next COAS..
I agree with the OP that there were just few random tweets and not a trend. Plus who know sits behind those PTI account...
Fawad Chaudary (at start) said that too in today's news conference.
Not next, but in the future. .. out of three will be the future.

1659714722392.png




Towards the end of 2022, in November, the prime minister will have to make some important decisions: choosing the new chief of army staff (COAS) and chairman joint chief of staff committee (CJCSC)? If the current military chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s term is not extended, then the new COAS and CJCSC will be selected from among the following senior-most lieutenant generals of the Pakistan Army.

In November, after the retirement of Gen. Bajwa and CJCSC Gen. Nadeem, the senior-most military officer will be Corps Commander Rawalpindi Lt. Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza. The general will be in the running for both the post of chairman joint chief of staff committee and army chief.

The other five who could be named to the top position are (listed in order of seniority): Lt. Gen. Azhar Abbas, Lt. Gen. Nauman Mahmood Raja, Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed, Lt. Gen. Muhammad Aamer, Lt. Gen. Chiragh Haider Baloch.

The incumbent director general of the Inter-Services Intelligence Lt. Gen. Nadeem Ahmad Anjum Sheikh would be seventh on the list.

Who are the front-runners?

1) Lt. Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza
Lt. Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza is currently serving as Corps Commander Rawalpindi. Previously, he was chief of general staff in the General Headquarters of the Pakistan Army.

As a two-star general, he served as the director general of the military operations, vice chief of general staff as well as commanded the 40 Infantry Division in Dera Ismail Khan. The division has now moved to Okara. He belongs to Mulhal Mughlan in district Chakwal, Punjab.

2) Lt. Gen. Azhar Abbas
Lt Gen Azhar Abbas is serving as chief of general staff at the moment. Prior to his current posting, he commanded the Rawalpindi Corps and was DG joint staff headquarter. He was also the personal secretary to former army chief Gen. Raheel Sharif.

He has further served as general officer commanding the 12 Infantry Division in Murree.
Interestingly, Pakistan’s last five chairmen joint chiefs of staff committee have previously also held the post of general staff.

3) Lt. Gen. Nauman Mahmood Raja
Lt. Gen. Nauman M. Raja is the president of the National Defense University. Previously, he held the positions of corps commander Peshawar and inspector general communication and IT. As a major general, he has served in the ISI as DG analysis as well as general officer commanding of the Infantry division in Miranshah. Lt Gen Raja belongs to Adhwal, Rawalpindi.

Also important to note is that Lt Gen Azhar Abbas, Lt Gen Nauman Mahmood Raja, Lt Gen Faiz Hameed all three belong to the Baloch Regiment.

4) Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed
Currently serving as corps commander Peshawar, Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed has served as the DG ISI and adjutant general. As a major general, Gen. Hameed commanded the Pano Aqil Infantry Division and remained DG counter intelligence/ internal security ISI.

When he was a brigadier, he served as the chief of staff of the Rawalpindi Corps with then Lt. Gen. and now COAS Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa. He hails from the Latifal district Chakwal.

Interestingly, only three corps commanders of Peshawar were later elevated to the position of four-star generals in the past – namely, General Sawar Khan, General Aslam Baig and General Ehsan ul Haq.

5) Lt. Gen. Muhammad Aamer
The corps commander Gujranwala Lt Gen Muhammad Aamer belongs to the Artillery. Previously, he has served as the adjutant general. As a major general, he was the GoC of the 10 Infantry Div Lahore & director general staff duties at the COAS secretariat.

6) Lt. Gen. Chiragh Haider Baloch
The corps commander Multan Lt. Gen. Chiragh Haidar Baloch is a Punjabi Baloch and belongs to the Sahiwal, district Sargodha. Previously, he has served as the DG of the joint staff headquarter, DG military training and GoC Infantry Division Jhelum.

7) Lt. Gen. Nadeem Ahmed Anjum Sheikh
The serving DG ISI, Lt. Gen. Nadeem Ahmed Anjum Sheikh has previously served as corps commander Karachi, commandant command and staff college Quetta, inspector general frontier corps Balochistan and brigade commander Waziristan and Kurram Agency.

Who will be COAS and CJCSC come November?

As is tradition, the top candidates are nominated and promoted by the outgoing chief of army staff, out of which, the prime minister then chooses the next COAS and CJCSC.

Thus, Lt. Gen. Mirza, Lt. Gen. Abbas, Lt. Gen. Raja and Lt. Gen. Hameed were promoted to the three-star ranks in April 2019. While Lt. Gen. Aamer, Lt. Gen. Baloch and Lt. Gen. Sheikh were promoted to the rank in September 2019.
 
Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

Goenitz said:
Gen Srafarz was for sure competent but way junior to be next COAS..
I agree with the OP that there were just few random tweets and not a trend. Plus who know sits behind those PTI account...
Fawad Chaudary (at start) said that too in today's news conference.
Exactly that's my point
There's no campaign at all
When PTI runs any trend it can be seen clearly

Also Gen sarfraz was no 23 in Seniority list

HAIDER said:
Not next, but in the future. .. out of three will be the future.

View attachment 868180
There's another
General Noman
Most senior of them
 
SQ8

SQ8

Nothing wrong said here - there were idiots posting conspiracy theories and rubbing salt on the wounds of friends and family of the martyrs but the ISPR objects to it and suddenly it’s a massive anti-PTI move.
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

I pary Gen Shamshad should be CJCOSC.. and Gen Nouman should be COAS...
We cannot neglect seniority to make Gen Faiz COAS etc... Else, next Lt. Gens start pleasing politicians to be next COAS... instead of to be professional..
Edit: Why Gen Nouman? I think for AI and ML are being incorporated in war, so we need a researcher Gen.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1555549218433024008

SQ8 said:
Nothing wrong said here - there were idiots posting conspiracy theories and rubbing salt on the wounds of friends and family of the martyrs but the ISPR objects to it and suddenly it’s a massive anti-PTI move.
there were and always will be emotional people, who don't know when not to laugh
 
Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

SQ8 said:
Nothing wrong said here - there were idiots posting conspiracy theories and rubbing salt on the wounds of friends and family of the martyrs but the ISPR objects to it and suddenly it’s a massive anti-PTI move.
How many times ISPR pointed towards the campaign or remarks against Asif ghafoor or Faiz hameed.

Remember these camping run by accounts followed by Marymo
 
SQ8

SQ8

Acetic Acid said:
How many times ISPR pointed towards the campaign or remarks against Asif ghafoor or Faiz hameed.

Remember these camping run by accounts followed by Marymo
Because those were political my blind fellow and did not involve 5 dead men in a helicopter with families!
Unless you don’t have one to know the loss it means or are the kind of immature 16 year old who is so insecure that he needs to pick a fight everytime someone looks in his general direction.
 
Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

SQ8 said:
Because those were political my blind fellow and did not involve 5 dead men in a helicopter with families!
Unless you don’t have one to know the loss it means or are the kind of immature 16 year old who is so insecure that he needs to pick a fight everytime someone looks in his general direction.
Ohhh come
Don't bring lame excuses

You are saying ISPR will respond to random few social media accounts saying anything but not to top political leadership who are continuously maligning the serving generals

So only dead soldiers have respect but not the alive ones
 

