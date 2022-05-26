Meltdown in the Himalayas - The politics of climate change | DW Documentary ​

The World Health Organisation puts the number of deaths from climate change at 250,000 by 2050. A combination of bad policies and political apathy is speeding up climate change. Have we reached the tipping point? Can it be reversed? Pakistan takes a bold bid to mitigate worsening climate change. The word Himalaya means House of Snow, and is the second largest icecap outside the polar regions. But it is melting at the fastest rate in human history. One-third of the Himalayan glaciers are projected to disappear by the end of this century due to climate change, threatening the supply of water to nearly 2 billion people across South Asia. We discover how water became a major flash point between arch-rivals India and Pakistan, due to the Siachen glacier conflict, and go undercover to observe the proliferation of water thieves in Karachi. We also examine the impact of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s billion tree tsunami, Pakistan’s bold bid to mitigate worsening climate change. Along the way, we meet people and activists trying to find ways to tackle the biggest issue of the 21st century.