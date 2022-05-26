What's new

Meltdown in the Himalayas - The politics of climate change | DW Documentary

_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

FULL MEMBER
Jan 6, 2016
1,673
-7
3,355
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Meltdown in the Himalayas - The politics of climate change | DW Documentary



The World Health Organisation puts the number of deaths from climate change at 250,000 by 2050. A combination of bad policies and political apathy is speeding up climate change. Have we reached the tipping point? Can it be reversed? Pakistan takes a bold bid to mitigate worsening climate change. The word Himalaya means House of Snow, and is the second largest icecap outside the polar regions. But it is melting at the fastest rate in human history. One-third of the Himalayan glaciers are projected to disappear by the end of this century due to climate change, threatening the supply of water to nearly 2 billion people across South Asia. We discover how water became a major flash point between arch-rivals India and Pakistan, due to the Siachen glacier conflict, and go undercover to observe the proliferation of water thieves in Karachi. We also examine the impact of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s billion tree tsunami, Pakistan’s bold bid to mitigate worsening climate change. Along the way, we meet people and activists trying to find ways to tackle the biggest issue of the 21st century.

@ghazi52 @araz @The Eagle @The Accountant @That Guy @Irfan Baloch @PanzerKiel @AgNoStiC MuSliM @Imran Khan @PAKISTANFOREVER @waz @Windjammer @WinterFangs @KaiserX @niaz @farok84 @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @MastanKhan @krash @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @Bilal Khan (Quwa) @Cookie Monster @Bratva @Foxtrot Alpha @Rafael @Rafi @Trango Towers @TNT @Indus Pakistan @Falcon26 @Norwegian @LeGenD @Iltutmish @notorious_eagle @Akh1112 @mingle @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @Tipu7 @Horus @Ark_Angel @SQ8 @Goenitz @messiach @TaimiKhan @SecularNationalist @farok84 @Blacklight @Meengla @Ahmet Pasha @White and Green with M/S @Dalit @ARMalik @Sainthood 101 @Zibago @Jango @untitled @Reichsmarschall @Bleek @Dual Wielder @Smoke @RescueRanger @Trango Towers @Asimzranger @FuturePAF @Imad.Khan @forcetrip @baqai @blain2 @khail007 @Wergeland @PakAlp @Wood @Blueindian @Joe Shearer
 
Blueindian

Blueindian

FULL MEMBER
Apr 24, 2022
180
0
191
Country
India
Location
India
_NOBODY_ said:

Meltdown in the Himalayas - The politics of climate change | DW Documentary



The World Health Organisation puts the number of deaths from climate change at 250,000 by 2050. A combination of bad policies and political apathy is speeding up climate change. Have we reached the tipping point? Can it be reversed? Pakistan takes a bold bid to mitigate worsening climate change. The word Himalaya means House of Snow, and is the second largest icecap outside the polar regions. But it is melting at the fastest rate in human history. One-third of the Himalayan glaciers are projected to disappear by the end of this century due to climate change, threatening the supply of water to nearly 2 billion people across South Asia. We discover how water became a major flash point between arch-rivals India and Pakistan, due to the Siachen glacier conflict, and go undercover to observe the proliferation of water thieves in Karachi. We also examine the impact of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s billion tree tsunami, Pakistan’s bold bid to mitigate worsening climate change. Along the way, we meet people and activists trying to find ways to tackle the biggest issue of the 21st century.

@ghazi52 @araz @The Eagle @The Accountant @That Guy @Irfan Baloch @PanzerKiel @AgNoStiC MuSliM @Imran Khan @PAKISTANFOREVER @waz @Windjammer @WinterFangs @KaiserX @niaz @farok84 @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @MastanKhan @krash @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @Bilal Khan (Quwa) @Cookie Monster @Bratva @Foxtrot Alpha @Rafael @Rafi @Trango Towers @TNT @Indus Pakistan @Falcon26 @Norwegian @LeGenD @Iltutmish @notorious_eagle @Akh1112 @mingle @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @Tipu7 @Horus @Ark_Angel @SQ8 @Goenitz @messiach @TaimiKhan @SecularNationalist @farok84 @Blacklight @Meengla @Ahmet Pasha @White and Green with M/S @Dalit @ARMalik @Sainthood 101 @Zibago @Jango @untitled @Reichsmarschall @Bleek @Dual Wielder @Smoke @RescueRanger @Trango Towers @Asimzranger @FuturePAF @Imad.Khan @forcetrip @baqai @blain2 @khail007 @Wergeland @PakAlp @Wood @Blueindian @Joe Shearer
Click to expand...
Malthus ko yaad karo, kudrat apna badla khud lelegi insaanon se .
Haa wo alag baat hai ki kudrat ke gusse ka shikar mai aur aap dono ban sakte hain

_NOBODY_ said:

Meltdown in the Himalayas - The politics of climate change | DW Documentary



The World Health Organisation puts the number of deaths from climate change at 250,000 by 2050. A combination of bad policies and political apathy is speeding up climate change. Have we reached the tipping point? Can it be reversed? Pakistan takes a bold bid to mitigate worsening climate change. The word Himalaya means House of Snow, and is the second largest icecap outside the polar regions. But it is melting at the fastest rate in human history. One-third of the Himalayan glaciers are projected to disappear by the end of this century due to climate change, threatening the supply of water to nearly 2 billion people across South Asia. We discover how water became a major flash point between arch-rivals India and Pakistan, due to the Siachen glacier conflict, and go undercover to observe the proliferation of water thieves in Karachi. We also examine the impact of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s billion tree tsunami, Pakistan’s bold bid to mitigate worsening climate change. Along the way, we meet people and activists trying to find ways to tackle the biggest issue of the 21st century.

@ghazi52 @araz @The Eagle @The Accountant @That Guy @Irfan Baloch @PanzerKiel @AgNoStiC MuSliM @Imran Khan @PAKISTANFOREVER @waz @Windjammer @WinterFangs @KaiserX @niaz @farok84 @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @MastanKhan @krash @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @Bilal Khan (Quwa) @Cookie Monster @Bratva @Foxtrot Alpha @Rafael @Rafi @Trango Towers @TNT @Indus Pakistan @Falcon26 @Norwegian @LeGenD @Iltutmish @notorious_eagle @Akh1112 @mingle @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @Tipu7 @Horus @Ark_Angel @SQ8 @Goenitz @messiach @TaimiKhan @SecularNationalist @farok84 @Blacklight @Meengla @Ahmet Pasha @White and Green with M/S @Dalit @ARMalik @Sainthood 101 @Zibago @Jango @untitled @Reichsmarschall @Bleek @Dual Wielder @Smoke @RescueRanger @Trango Towers @Asimzranger @FuturePAF @Imad.Khan @forcetrip @baqai @blain2 @khail007 @Wergeland @PakAlp @Wood @Blueindian @Joe Shearer
Click to expand...
Malthus ko yaad karo, kudrat apna badla khud lelegi insaanon se .
Haa wo alag baat hai ki kudrat ke gusse ka shikar mai aur aap dono
 
RescueRanger

RescueRanger

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Sep 20, 2008
10,892
162
21,659
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
A lot of work needs to be done - this includes sustainable farming practices, reducing dependency of fossil fuels, reducing carb footprint of consumables and FMCG, reforestation and investment in renewable energy sources. Climate change is a reality - and whilst many people were shoving the head in the sand, all those people who were shouting "NO PLANET B" were right.
 
Blueindian

Blueindian

FULL MEMBER
Apr 24, 2022
180
0
191
Country
India
Location
India
Screenshot_20220526-131739_Chrome.png

Its all predicted , we can't control them
 
RAMPAGE

RAMPAGE

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 30, 2012
5,660
9
11,079
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
RescueRanger said:
A lot of work needs to be done - this includes sustainable farming practices, reducing dependency of fossil fuels, reducing carb footprint of consumables and FMCG, reforestation and investment in renewable energy sources. Climate change is a reality - and whilst many people were shoving the head in the sand, all those people who were shouting "NO PLANET B" were right.
Click to expand...
Even that is too little, too late.
 
Last edited:
RAMPAGE

RAMPAGE

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 30, 2012
5,660
9
11,079
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The best thing South Asian nations can do to combat climate change is to resolve our disputes and fight the meltdown with united effort. We need to invest billions into the technology that can halt the meltdown. I suspect our only hope may be climate engineering - a dangerous remedy.
 
Blueindian

Blueindian

FULL MEMBER
Apr 24, 2022
180
0
191
Country
India
Location
India




 
Last edited:
Blueindian

Blueindian

FULL MEMBER
Apr 24, 2022
180
0
191
Country
India
Location
India
Screenshot_20220526-135742_Chrome.png

Some bodies which come under ministry of water resources and Ganga rejuvenation. A central government ministry
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
16,225
-18
30,649
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
RescueRanger said:
A lot of work needs to be done - this includes sustainable farming practices, reducing dependency of fossil fuels, reducing carb footprint of consumables and FMCG, reforestation and investment in renewable energy sources. Climate change is a reality - and whilst many people were shoving the head in the sand, all those people who were shouting "NO PLANET B" were right.
Click to expand...

I am afraid that even if mountains were to non-exist we would still be walking around nonchalantly.
 
Blueindian

Blueindian

FULL MEMBER
Apr 24, 2022
180
0
191
Country
India
Location
India
There is a mandatory rule in Mumbai, all residential complex must a rain water harvesting system .
It rains for 5 month in taht area
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
16,225
-18
30,649
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
_NOBODY_ said:

Meltdown in the Himalayas - The politics of climate change | DW Documentary



The World Health Organisation puts the number of deaths from climate change at 250,000 by 2050. A combination of bad policies and political apathy is speeding up climate change. Have we reached the tipping point? Can it be reversed? Pakistan takes a bold bid to mitigate worsening climate change. The word Himalaya means House of Snow, and is the second largest icecap outside the polar regions. But it is melting at the fastest rate in human history. One-third of the Himalayan glaciers are projected to disappear by the end of this century due to climate change, threatening the supply of water to nearly 2 billion people across South Asia. We discover how water became a major flash point between arch-rivals India and Pakistan, due to the Siachen glacier conflict, and go undercover to observe the proliferation of water thieves in Karachi. We also examine the impact of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s billion tree tsunami, Pakistan’s bold bid to mitigate worsening climate change. Along the way, we meet people and activists trying to find ways to tackle the biggest issue of the 21st century.

@ghazi52 @araz @The Eagle @The Accountant @That Guy @Irfan Baloch @PanzerKiel @AgNoStiC MuSliM @Imran Khan @PAKISTANFOREVER @waz @Windjammer @WinterFangs @KaiserX @niaz @farok84 @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @MastanKhan @krash @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @Bilal Khan (Quwa) @Cookie Monster @Bratva @Foxtrot Alpha @Rafael @Rafi @Trango Towers @TNT @Indus Pakistan @Falcon26 @Norwegian @LeGenD @Iltutmish @notorious_eagle @Akh1112 @mingle @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @Tipu7 @Horus @Ark_Angel @SQ8 @Goenitz @messiach @TaimiKhan @SecularNationalist @farok84 @Blacklight @Meengla @Ahmet Pasha @White and Green with M/S @Dalit @ARMalik @Sainthood 101 @Zibago @Jango @untitled @Reichsmarschall @Bleek @Dual Wielder @Smoke @RescueRanger @Trango Towers @Asimzranger @FuturePAF @Imad.Khan @forcetrip @baqai @blain2 @khail007 @Wergeland @PakAlp @Wood @Blueindian @Joe Shearer
Click to expand...

I am surprised DW has published a somewhat positive article about Pakistan.
 
Blueindian

Blueindian

FULL MEMBER
Apr 24, 2022
180
0
191
Country
India
Location
India
Blueindian said:




Click to expand...
These links lead to some articles , documenting water harvesting efforst on india .
Especially in rural areas s
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
63,570
1
50,995
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
Pakistan is being forced to take military measures for water security. The heinous Indian designs in Kashmir are genocidal not only for Kashmiris but also for Pakistanis.

It is but a matter of time that prolonged droughts and artificial flooding will result in the most massive of human disasters, Indo Pak war.
 
Wergeland

Wergeland

FULL MEMBER
Feb 4, 2022
776
0
1,194
Country
Norway
Location
Norway
Pakistan could alleviate some the potential water shortage by building reservoir damns dowstream.

Also like in many places around the world, the water resources could be used more effectively through intelligent irrigations systems and water treatment plants.

In theory, i believe, large parts of pakistan could be irrigated by forexaple huge piping systems and drip irrigation. That would increase the livelyhood, food production and employments.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

dexter
Meltdown in the Himalayas - The politics of climate change
Replies
0
Views
128
dexter
dexter
_NOBODY_
Understanding Data Protection and Cybercrimes
Replies
5
Views
492
Goenitz
Goenitz
R
Bridge Collapse Amid Heat Wave in Pakistan Raises Fears of Massive Glacier Melt Flooding
Replies
3
Views
252
RiazHaq
R
_NOBODY_
We need this in Pakistan
2 3
Replies
40
Views
1K
FuturePAF
FuturePAF
beijingwalker
China’s self-developed airship sets world’s highest record of atmospheric science observation
Replies
0
Views
135
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom