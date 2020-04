Samaveda samhita is not meant to beas a text, it is like a musical score sheet that must beStaal states that the melodies likely existed before the verses in ancient India, and the words of the Rigveda verses were mapped into those pre-existing melodies, because some early words fit and flow, while later words do not quite fit the melody in the same verse. [1] The text uses creative structures, called, to help embellish, transform or play with the words so that they better fit into a desired musical harmony. [18] [19] Some verses add in meaningless sounds of a lullaby, for probably the same reason, remarks Staal. [1] Thus the contents of the Samaveda represent a tradition and a creative synthesis of music, sounds, meaning and spirituality, the text was not entirely a sudden inspiration. [1] The portion of the first song of Samaveda illustrates the link and mapping of Rigvedic verses into a melodic chant: [1]