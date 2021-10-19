Tai Hai Chen
ELITE MEMBER
- Oct 15, 2017
- 20,797
- -23
- Country
-
- Location
-
Melbourne to ease world's longest COVID-19 lockdowns as vaccinations rise
Melbourne, which has spent more time under COVID-19 lockdowns than any other city in the world, is set to lift its stay-at-home orders this week, officials said on Sunday.
www.reuters.com
MELBOURNE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Melbourne, which has spent more time under COVID-19 lockdowns than any other city in the world, is set to lift its stay-at-home orders this week, officials said on Sunday.