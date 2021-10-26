Melbourne terror cell leader Benbrika appealing continued imprisonment

DavidsSling
Abdul Nacer Benbrika, the first Australian convicted of leading a terrorist group, has appealed a court’s decision that is keeping him behind bars despite finishing his sentence.
Benbrika completed a 15-year jail term for directing a Melbourne-based terror cell last year. But after an application from former home affairs minister Peter Dutton, Victorian Supreme Court Justice Andrew Tinney ordered he stay in detention until 2023, ruling he posed an unacceptable risk to the community.
Terror plotter Abdul Nacer Benbrika remains in jail despite completing his sentence.CREDIT:ABC
His legal team, headed in the Court of Appeal on Tuesday by Dan Star, QC, is fighting his continued imprisonment under the post-sentence detention scheme.
The scheme – which federal law experts said was introduced partly in response to Benbrika’s case – allows authorities to continue to detain convicted terrorists if a court decides they pose an unacceptable risk of committing a wide range of serious terrorism offences in the community.
Mr Star argued Justice Tinney should have specified what offences Benbrika might commit if he was set free.
“We shouldn’t be left guessing and speculating in this way,” Mr Star told the court.
“The judgment and the minister’s case should make plain what is the ... offences relied upon.”
Mr Star said if released into the community, and subject to the “extraordinary breadth” of monitoring, it should be possible to reduce the risk of his client committing further offences.
Justice Tinney ruled that Benbrika had not renounced or changed his previous beliefs, which “justified terrorist violence in the name of Allah”.
“On my own analysis of the evidence, I am satisfied that the claimed change of heart by the defendant is a fabrication by him,” Justice Tinney said.
Lawyers for the federal government will argue their case when the appeal continues on Wednesday.
Benbrika, who was born in Algeria, is still facing deportation because Mr Dutton, who labelled the operation that led to his arrest the largest counter-terrorism investigation in Australian history, cancelled his citizenship last year.
In 2009, Benbrika was sentenced to 15 years in prison for being a member of a terrorist organisation, directing a terrorist cell and being in possession “of a thing” connected with preparing for a terrorist act.
Lawyers for the federal government have previously told the court that Benbrika had a “steady stream” of visitors in jail, including suspected foreign fighters – 15 of whom travelled overseas after visiting him in prison.
Deport him to one of those wonderful, and great Muslim countries.
