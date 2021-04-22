Melbourne couple found guilty of keeping Indian woman as a slave for eight years

Uncensored
BREAKING: Supreme Court jury finds Mount Waverley couple (known as “KK and KK”) GUILTY of keeping an Indian woman as a slave in their home for 8 years.
@9NewsMelb
A Melbourne couple has been found guilty of keeping an Indian woman as a slave in their south-eastern suburbs home for eight years.
The jury delivered its verdict at the Supreme Court of Victoria today finding the couple - known only by their pseudonyms "KK and KK" - guilty of intentionally possessing a slave.
The married couple was also found guilty of intentionally exercising over a slave any of the powers attaching to the right of ownership.
Prosecutors had previously alleged the couple hid the slave inside their Mount Waverley home.
In July 2007, the complainant travelled from India to Australia to stay with "KK and KK" at their family home.
More to come.