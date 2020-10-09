What's new

Mehwish Hayat, HSY to be part of 2020 Oscar committee

Baby Leone

Pakistani actor Mehwish Hayat and fashion designer Hassan Sheheryar Yasin will be part of the Pakistani Academy Selection Committee this year.





“I am honoured to be part of the Oscar Selection Committee for this year alongside our own two-time Oscar winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy,” Hayat wrote on Instagram.

The actor said she was looking forward to seeing the nominated films and choosing one as Pakistan’s official submission.

“At least this is one way that we can be putting a positive image of our country and highlighting our talent on the world stage,” she added.

Designer Hassan Sheheryar Yasin, better known as HSY, said he was humbled and proud to be part of the 2020 committee.

The committee will be chaired by Chinoy. It includes director Asad-ul-Haq and musician Faisal Kapadia too.
 
Dalit

No one cares for these spineless actors. They want to be loved. They want to be caressed. They want to be appreciated by the people LOL What a pathetic bunch begging for recognition. These are the same bunch that oppose anything Islamic. We have seen their behavior during the Ertugrul drama.

They would go back to Indian Bollywood film industry in a heartbeat today. They got disgraced and Modi has shut the doors. Today they are languishing in Pakistan. Again forced to work in domestic projects and live in Pakistan. The country they hate and cuss day and night. The country that provides for these libtards yet these thankless bunch continue to hate.
 
Baby Leone

really appreciate these awesome stars of our country presenting better image of Pakistan and those who are in complex of always looking outside can cry a river and as usual criticize.
 
