What's new

Mehwish Hayat hints at joining politics to bring about ‘change’

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
7,616
20
17,663
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Says someone has to take PM Khan’s place in future
1627124967657.png


Mehwish Hayat, Pakistan’s Tamgha-e-Imtiaz winning actor, has hinted at joining politics to bring about change in Pakistan.

“I’m inspired by the PTI government because they have brought about change in the country and they came with a vision,” Mehwish said in response to a question by journalist Sohail Warraich.


When asked if she is interested in parliamentary or party politics, the actor said her aim is to bring about change, and only time will tell which system it is possible through.

“Imran Khan was a cricketer before,” Mehwish said. “When a cricketer can become a prime minister, why can’t an actress?”

The actor added that someone has to take PM Khan’s place in future and she could be a candidate for that.

Mehwish was awarded the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in March 2019. She has spoken on several international forums about the representation of Muslims in film.

www.samaa.tv

Mehwish Hayat hints at joining politics to bring about ‘change’ | SAMAA

Mehwish Hayat, Pakistan’s Tamgha-e-Imtiaz winning actor, has hinted at joining politics to bring about change in Pakistan. “I’m inspired by the PTI government because they have brought about change in the country and they came with a vision,” Mehwish said in response to a question by journalist...
www.samaa.tv www.samaa.tv
 
Zibago

Zibago

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 21, 2012
35,273
10
56,468
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Says someone has to take PM Khan’s place in future
View attachment 764773

Mehwish Hayat, Pakistan’s Tamgha-e-Imtiaz winning actor, has hinted at joining politics to bring about change in Pakistan.

“I’m inspired by the PTI government because they have brought about change in the country and they came with a vision,” Mehwish said in response to a question by journalist Sohail Warraich.


When asked if she is interested in parliamentary or party politics, the actor said her aim is to bring about change, and only time will tell which system it is possible through.

“Imran Khan was a cricketer before,” Mehwish said. “When a cricketer can become a prime minister, why can’t an actress?”

The actor added that someone has to take PM Khan’s place in future and she could be a candidate for that.

Mehwish was awarded the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in March 2019. She has spoken on several international forums about the representation of Muslims in film.

www.samaa.tv

Mehwish Hayat hints at joining politics to bring about ‘change’ | SAMAA

Mehwish Hayat, Pakistan’s Tamgha-e-Imtiaz winning actor, has hinted at joining politics to bring about change in Pakistan. “I’m inspired by the PTI government because they have brought about change in the country and they came with a vision,” Mehwish said in response to a question by journalist...
www.samaa.tv www.samaa.tv
Click to expand...
Still a better option than Gawalmandi ki Randi
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom