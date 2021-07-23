Mehwish Hayat hints at joining politics to bring about ‘change’ | SAMAA Mehwish Hayat, Pakistan’s Tamgha-e-Imtiaz winning actor, has hinted at joining politics to bring about change in Pakistan. “I’m inspired by the PTI government because they have brought about change in the country and they came with a vision,” Mehwish said in response to a question by journalist...

“I’m inspired by the PTI government because they have brought about change in the country and they came with a vision,” Mehwish said in response to a question by journalist Sohail Warraich.When asked if she is interested in parliamentary or party politics, the actor said her aim is to bring about change, and only time will tell which system it is possible through.“Imran Khan was a cricketer before,” Mehwish said. “When a cricketer can become a prime minister, why can’t an actress?”The actor added that someone has to take PM Khan’s place in future and she could be a candidate for that.Mehwish was awarded the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in March 2019. She has spoken on several international forums about the representation of Muslims in film.