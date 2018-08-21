Home | Celebrity | Mehwish Hayat and Fahad Mustafa Hit Dubai For Load Wedding Promotions Mehwish Hayat and Fahad Mustafa Hit Dubai For Load Wedding Promotions CELEBRITY BY NIMRA Mehwish Hayat and Fahad Mustafa is renowned on screen celebrity couple. The couple after trying their luck together in Pakistani movie Actor in Law are again trying their luck in upcoming Pakistani movie Load Wedding. Load Wedding is a movie that seems to be about desi wedding affair. The movie is all set to release this Eid ul Azha. Now a days, the reel life celebrity couple, Fahad Mustafa and Mehwish Hayat is busy in promotions of movie. Mehwish Hayat and Fahad Mustafa Hit Dubai For Load Wedding Promotions. Here we have their pictures. Have a look. See Mehwish Hayat and Fahad Mustafa Hit Dubai For Load Wedding Promotions Mehwish Hayat and Fahad Mustafa Hit Dubai For Load Wedding Promotions Advertisement Advertisement Tags: fahad mustafa, Fahad Mustafa and Mehwish Hayat, Load Wedding, mehwish hayat, Pakistani movies RELATED POSTS https://style.pk/mehwish-hayat-and-...um=feed&utm_campaign=Feed:+Stylepk+(Style.Pk) She us looker @RealNapster @django @I.R.A I know which film i am going to watch this eid