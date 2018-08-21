/ Register

Mehwish Hayat and Fahad Mustafa Hit Dubai For Load Wedding Promotions

Discussion in 'Members Club' started by Zibago, Aug 21, 2018 at 11:15 PM.

  Aug 21, 2018 at 11:15 PM #1
    Zibago

    Zibago ELITE MEMBER

    CELEBRITY BY NIMRA
    Mehwish Hayat and Fahad Mustafa is renowned on screen celebrity couple. The couple after trying their luck together in Pakistani movie Actor in Law are again trying their luck in upcoming Pakistani movie Load Wedding. Load Wedding is a movie that seems to be about desi wedding affair. The movie is all set to release this Eid ul Azha. Now a days, the reel life celebrity couple, Fahad Mustafa and Mehwish Hayat is busy in promotions of movie. Mehwish Hayat and Fahad Mustafa Hit Dubai For Load Wedding Promotions. Here we have their pictures. Have a look.

    See Mehwish Hayat and Fahad Mustafa Hit Dubai For Load Wedding Promotions
    [​IMG]
    Mehwish Hayat and Fahad Mustafa Hit Dubai For Load Wedding Promotions

    [​IMG]





    [​IMG]






    [​IMG]




    [​IMG]




    [​IMG]






    She us looker @RealNapster @django @I.R.A
    I know which film i am going to watch this eid :D
     
  Aug 21, 2018 at 11:17 PM #2
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    Who is this tranny?

    Some of these girls are better than the tranny above

    [​IMG]
     
  Aug 21, 2018 at 11:50 PM #3
    FalconStar

    FalconStar FULL MEMBER

    When will Pakistani film and drama makers realise there are other genres available apart from drama and romance.
    Every single movie or drama is a love story, no thriller, no sci fi, no crime, no action and many more like these.
    Nothing absolutely nothing all they can think of is one boy one girl end of story.
     
  Aug 21, 2018 at 11:50 PM #4
    Zibago

    Zibago ELITE MEMBER

    Your ignorance is just mind blowing Mehwish Hayat is the most successful Pakistan actress giving the cinema back to back hits plus she actually is present in the list you just posted look closely two pictures in this list are her,s

    Dont be proud of your ignorance Pakistan already has too many Hina Butts abd Maiza Hameeds we dont need more
     
  Aug 21, 2018 at 11:52 PM #5
    Zibago

    Zibago ELITE MEMBER

    Rom-coms sell also there have been many action films you just didnt see them :D
    Parwaz Hay Junnon is releasing too a lot of cgi aircraft action :D
     
  Aug 21, 2018 at 11:55 PM #6
    FalconStar

    FalconStar FULL MEMBER

    Tell me one decent movie in any of the genres I quoted, Parwaz Hai Janoon might be a good movie but it basically is a love story, which is pretty evident from the trailer and the songs released recently.
     
  Aug 22, 2018 at 12:02 AM #7
    Retired Troll

    Retired Troll ELITE MEMBER

    Bollywood ripoff
     
  Aug 22, 2018 at 12:04 AM #8
    Zibago

    Zibago ELITE MEMBER

    Maalik, Shah, waar but they didnt bring in as much cash as jpna,actor in law and, nma 2 now did they :D?
    Its all about what awaam wants and awaam wants romance and comedy
     
  Aug 22, 2018 at 12:10 AM #9
    FalconStar

    FalconStar FULL MEMBER

    I don't mean to be rude but if you think Maalik, Shah and Waar were good movies then I rest my case.
     
  Aug 22, 2018 at 12:12 AM #10
    Zibago

    Zibago ELITE MEMBER

  Aug 22, 2018 at 12:13 AM #11
    Retired Troll

    Retired Troll ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
  Aug 22, 2018 at 12:14 AM #12
    Zibago

    Zibago ELITE MEMBER

    Shah was a master piece and Maalik with its controversial topic took the government of that time head on
    I give high marks to both these films

    The hollywood genre you demand needs a hollywood audience
     
  Aug 22, 2018 at 12:16 AM #13
    Zibago

    Zibago ELITE MEMBER

    Still you care to drop by my threads even after repeated instances of insults i mean you give Nawaz a run for his money(qatari and otherwise)
     
  Aug 22, 2018 at 12:18 AM #14
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    No I'm not talking about her but the tranny in the OP.
     
  Aug 22, 2018 at 12:21 AM #15
    Retired Troll

    Retired Troll ELITE MEMBER

    Tried making sense of your post. Did not make a breakthrough.

    So its your thread and only you can voice opinions or is it some sort of a school show n tell thingy?
     
