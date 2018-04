Yep. CPEC has everyone on their toes.



GCC nations (UAE) and Iran are naturally going to affected by this development.



Pakistan has played its cards extremely well. China is the main factor. They have the resources. Money, manpower and expertise.



As long as China is at the forefront no one can do anything about CPEC. CPEC is a firm reality staring everyone in the face.



Chabahar is no competition for Gwadar.

