What's new

Meghna Group adding 4 vessels to its fleet

AmiEktaKharapChele

AmiEktaKharapChele

FULL MEMBER
Feb 4, 2022
400
0
949
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh

Meghna Victory, the largest privately-owned bulk carrier, has a carrying capacity of 66,000 tonnes


four-more-bangladesh-flag-carriers.jpg



Four new ships of the Meghna Group are joining the fleet of Bangladeshi-flagged seagoing vessels.



The bulk carrier ship Meghna Victory, first of the four, will take to the seas with goods on 18 or 20 November, taking the total number of Bangladesh-flagged vessels to 91, said Md Abu Taher, chief engineer of Mercantile Shipping, a concern of Meghna Group.

Meghna Group invested $35 million in Meghna Victory, which is now the largest privately-owned bulk carrier with a capacity of 66,000 tonnes.

Md Abu Taher said preparation for the newly-built bulk carrier ship to start operation is at the final stage.


"Three more ships: Meghna Prestige, Meghna Hope and Meghna Progress, which are being made in China, will gradually join the fleet of Meghna Group," he said, adding the expected dates are January, March and May of 2023.

Meghna Group invested a total of $105 million for the four ships, which will create employment for 100 Bangladeshi sailors.



The four new vessels will take Meghna Group's total number of ships to 22 at an investment of $550 million, making the group the owner of the second largest fleet in the country after KSRM, which owns 23 vessels.

Meghna Group Chairman Mostafa Kamal told The Business Standard, "These four new ships will carry the flag of Bangladesh in various ports around the world. It is undoubtedly a milestone for our country. Besides, they will earn foreign currency by transporting goods which is positive for the country's economy."


He also said the sailors will be paid in the same category as foreign seamen.


"In addition, 50 people will be employed for each of the vessels on the shore," he added.

Meghna Group has been involved in operating ships on international sea routes since 2010. Of the total capacity of the ships, 60% is used for the company's own goods and 40% for others.


Mercantile Marine Office Principal Officer Captain Md Giashuddin Ahmed told TBS that in the last three years, the highest number of ships have been added to the domestic fleet.

"The Mercantile Marine Office is working to fully implement the Bangladesh Flag Vessels (Protection) Ordinance to encourage entrepreneurs to invest in this sector," he said.

He called on private companies to invest in the shipping sector, pointing out that currently approximately 20% of Bangladesh's import and export goods are transported by domestically-owned ships.

At one time the number of Bangladeshi flagged sea going ships was 72 which dropped to 35 in 2012.

It then took six years for another vessel to be added to the fleet.




Source
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

B
For export diversification, high hopes pinned on oceangoing flag vessels
Replies
2
Views
375
Homo Sapiens
Homo Sapiens
rainbowrascal
If feasible, Meghna bridge at Shariatpur-Chandpur point to link 21 districts
2
Replies
18
Views
996
Bilal9
Bilal9
B
India will bear 80% cost of dredging work in Meghna river on Bangladesh side: Tripura CM
2
Replies
16
Views
1K
Samar111
Samar111
rainbowrascal
  • Article
India-Bangladesh Oil Pipeline: Dev work 90% complete, officials say
Replies
2
Views
333
mb444
mb444
Homo Sapiens
First Bangladesh-made ocean-going ship exported to UK
Replies
8
Views
580
bluesky
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom