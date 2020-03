Meghalaya violence: 28-year-old stabbed, shops set ablaze; curfew temporarily relaxed in parts of Shillong for board exams

A 28-year-old man was stabbed with a broken glass bottle in the Mawprem area of Shillong, as sporadic incidents of violence were reported from across Meghalaya in the aftermath of clashes between tribal and non-tribal groups

Four shops rented to non-tribal businessmen were set on fire in Photkroh town in South West Khasi Hills District in the early hours, they said. Police said nobody was injured in the incident