Meghalaya keen to deepen trade ties with Bangladesh​

High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India, Md. Mustafizur Rahman meets with Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad Sangma in a courtesy visit on May 18, 2023.​

Published :May 18, 2023 06:15 PMThe state government of Meghalaya, of India, is keen to deepen economic and trade ties with Bangladesh.Conrad Sangma, Chief Minister of Meghalaya, discussed this when the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India, Md. Mustafizur Rahman, paid a courtesy call on him at his office on Wednesday.The Chief Minister apprised the High Commissioner about the opportunities and possibilities of expanding trade and commerce in the state of Meghalaya, reports UNB.In particular, he highlighted the possibility of direct import of garment, plastic and electronic products, processed food and frozen food from Bangladesh, according to the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi.The Chief Minister also laid emphasis on strengthening mutual partnership in global value chain and diversifying products.He sought Bangladesh's cooperation in developing Meghalaya's tourism industry.Referring to Bangladesh's historical relationship with Meghalaya, High Commissioner Rahman emphasised on enhancing connectivity with the state and increasing people-to-people interactions.He said that the governments of Bangladesh and India are working to promote connectivity with the northeastern states by road, rail and river.He also highlighted the willingness of the present government of Bangladesh to boost trade ties with the northeastern part of India.He further mentioned that the investors of Meghalaya have ample opportunity to invest in different sectors of Bangladesh. The High Commissioner also drew the Chief Minister's attention to reopening the closed land customs stations in the border areas at the earliest possible.Earlier, the Bangladesh High Commissioner held a meeting with the Industries & Trade Fair Association of Assam in Guwahati. During the official trip, he will visit several land customs stations along the border and hold meetings with the business communities and trade representatives at Dawki and Tamabil in Meghalaya.