Meghalaya: Indo-Bangla border villagers seek dismantling of illegal construction by BGB at Dawki



The Border Security Force (BSF) has reportedly stopped an Illegal construction of a border outpost at Dawki in Meghalaya’s West Jaiñtia Hills district by the Border Guards of Bangladesh (BGB).Meghalaya Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui informed on Thursday that he had spoken to the BSF after having informed about the incident and the BSF took swift action to stop the construction of the BGB outpost.Rymbui had also met a delegation from Darang Elaka and headman of Dawki who aired their concerns over the encroachment by the BGB in the area.“As per the agreement between the two countries, any activities along the Indo-Bangla border should be 150 yard away from the zero line. I have also told the BSF to be vigilant and ensure such incidents do not occur in other stretches of the border,” Rymbui said.On the demand of the delegation to dismantle the structure, the minister said that the BSF has been asked to take necessary action.Stating that the Meghalaya government cannot directly take up the issue with the Bangladesh government, the Home Minister said that this is an international issue, which has to be taken up through the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of External Affairs.