Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick off the BJP's campaign in North East from Shillong's Polo Grounds in Meghalaya tomorrow. BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav is already present in the Meghalaya capital with a host of other BJP leaders in preparation for the rally, and to push hard on the BJP's chances in unchartered territory - two of the North-eastern states that will go to polls early next year, Meghalaya and Nagaland - are entirely Christian states.