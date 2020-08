mega wildlife hunting scandal of punjab

the guy in pic named abdul rasheed from rahimyar khan punjab

he is honor game warden appointed by wild life department punjab

a honor game warden is equal to an officer and his job is to protect wild life .he take oath for protecting wild life . gov give honory wildlife game warden to those whom have did great work to protect wildlife .

but in pakistan gov give this honor to hunters as political honored they are hunting blindly day night and doing parties and gov wild life officials can not do anything as these guys are political supported . this guy should be protect wild life as he is official of wild life department but he is doing week hunting trips .

