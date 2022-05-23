What's new

Mega Projects and White Elephants in Bangladesh: Will these turn us into another Sri Lanka?

Does mega project in Bangladesh mean mega corruption?

Is Bangladesh free from the dependence of foreign aid?

Is an undemocratic government more interested in highly visible, populist work?

Deutsche Welle's 'Khaled Muhiuddin Wants to Know' Is the topic of discussion on the YouTube talk show: Mega Project and White Elephant.

Moinul Islam, a former professor of Chittagong University, and Dr. Nazneen Ahmed, country economist, UNDP, are the guests of honor.

মেগা প্রজেক্ট মানে কি মেগা দুর্নীতি? বিদেশি সাহায্যের নির্ভরশীলতা থেকে বাংলাদেশ কি এখন মুক্ত? দৃশ্যমান, জনতুষ্টিমূলক কাজেই কি অগণতান্ত্রিক সরকার বেশি আগ্রহী হয়? ‘ডয়চে ভেলে খালেদ মুহিউদ্দীন জানতে চায়’ ইউটিউব টকশোতে এবারের আলোচনার বিষয়: মেগা প্রজেক্ট ও সাদা হাতি৷ অনুষ্ঠানটিতে অতিথি হিসেবে রয়েছেন চট্টগ্রাম বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের সাবেক অধ্যাপক মইনুল ইসলাম এবং ইউএনডিপির কান্ট্রি ইকনোমিস্ট ড. নাজনীন আহমেদ৷

@bluesky bhai your comments please.
 

