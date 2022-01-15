What's new

Mega Money laundering Scandal Worth 35 Billion Rupees Involving Iranian LPG Revealed

A big-money Laundering scandal worth 200 million dollars(35 billion rupees)involving Iranian LPG has been unearthed. The story had been circulating since the end of last year but no news channel had the courage to broadcast it. No Ministers or Generals have been implicated as of yet, all the blame is being put on the officials at the moment. This money laundering has cost the treasury a whopping 100 Billion rupees in lost earnings. The chairman LPG distributors has complained to the Govt on many occasions but in vain, Shahzad Akbar has other pressing issues. Kudos to Neo News who is the first one to reveal the scandal and took the risk of being banned by the biased PEMRA.
1642247738641.png

1642247773686.png

1642247805356.png

1642247838212.png


 
Another Fake news by Maryam Nani media cell.
شرم توآتی نہیں
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1482273191175278598
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1481904306928427015
@muhammadhafeezmalik @fisher1 @Tameem @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @koolio @Zibago @Jazzbot @Verve @Patriot forever
 
@waz @The Eagle why u guys banning this PMLN paid propagandist ? This man spreading more propaganda then any indian shit forums
 
No, the news is about Maryam Nani media cell. Both Pemra and energy ministry has rejected the news as false / made up.
Report his every post
 
Already did , he consistently posting anti pak and anti government news here in thos forum , some time it feels like im on any indian shitty forum , he has support of few more patwari friends here , lets show them way towards grassy fields :lol:
 
