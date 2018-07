MEGA Engineering in the World by China

China Railway Major Bridge Engineering Group,

in Wuhan.

headquarteredMany of the greatest bridges in China were built by it.Not just in bridges, many HSRs expressways and other infra projects were built by it.This is just one subsidiary!China Major Bridge Engineering Co., Ltd (hereinafter referred to as the Company or MBEC) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Railway Group Limited which is listed in the stock market by Stock A601390 and Stock H0390. The history of the Company can be traced back to Major Bridge Engineering Bureau, Ministry of Railway of P.R.C, which was established for the construction of the first bridge in China--Wuhan Yangtze River Bridge. The Company is a large four-in-one integrated construction enterprise that combines bridge scientific research, reconnaissance and design, construction and equipment manufacturing business, specialized in bridge construction over rivers, lakes and seas under various harsh or severe geological and environmental conditions.The Company is the top enterprise which has designed and constructed the most bridges in China and has always been playing the leading role in bridge construction in China. Up to date the Company has designed and constructed more than 1500 nos. of bridges at home and abroad with a total mileage over 1500km. The Company has also been committed to participating in construction of railway line works and high grade road works among which some have been accredited as excellent works and received a lot of prizes including 28 nos. of “National Award for Progress in Science and Technology”, 10 nos. of Classic Projects for 60th Anniversary of the Founding of New China, 24 nos. of “Luban Prize for China Construction Projects”, 18 nos. of “Zhan Tianyou Civil Engineering Prize”. The Company has forged a strong reputation for setting 37 nos. of new records among enterprises in China and owning 211 nos. of valid patents. The iconic completed and ongoing bridge works executed by the Company includes the First Bridge Across Yangtze River in China - Wuhan Yangtze River Bridge, the First Yangtze River Bridge built by independent and self-reliance way in China - Nanjing Yangtze River Bridge, the First Three Span Steel Truss Girder Flexible Arch Rail-cum-road bridge in China - Jiujiang Yangtze River Bridge, the First Extrodosed Rail-cum-road Cable – Stayed Bridge - Wuhu Yangtze River Bridge, The Largest Span Rail-cum-road Cable-Stayed Bridge in the World - Wuhan Tianxinzhou Yangtze River Bridge, The First Six Lane High Speed Railway Bridge in the World - Nanjing Dashengguan Yangtze River Bridge, The Longest Rail-cum-road bridge in the World - Zhengzhou Yellow River Road-cum-railway Bridge, the First Sea-crossing Bridge in China - East Sea Bridge, the Longest Sea-crossing Bridge - Hangzhou Bay Sea Bridge, the Landmarking project in Qinghai – Tibet Railway Lines Located in the Highest Altitude - Lasa River Super Bridge, the Iconic Architecture in Hongkong and Macau - Macau Sai Wan Bridge, Shenzhen Bay Roadway Bridge in Hong Kong, The Largest Bridge in Bangladesh - Paksey Bridge and etc., which has led to the creation of numerous monuments for bridge construction in New China. In addition to that, MBEC has also taken a proactive role in the constructions of passenger dedicated railway lines and high-speed railways including Beijing-Tianjin Railway Line, Wenzhou-Fuzhou intercity line, Hefei-Wuhan Intercity Line, Ningbo-Wenzhou Intercity Line, Fujian-Xiamen Intercity Line, Wuhan-Guangzhou Railway Line, Harbin-Dalian Intercity line, Shijiazhuang-Wuhan Intercity Line, Tianjin-Qinhuangdao Intercity Line, Chongqing-Lichuan Intercity Line, Beijing-Shanghai Intercity Line, Beijing-Fuzhou Intercity Line, Nanning-Guangzhou Intercity Line, Nanning-Qinzhou Intercity Line and so on.