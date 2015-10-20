/ Register

  Tuesday, July 10, 2018

MEGA Engineering in the World by China

Discussion in 'China & Far East' started by TaiShang, Oct 20, 2015.

    TaiShang

    Chinese Construction Company Breaks Ground on Panama's City of Hope
    2015-10-20

    Panama's largest residential development project, Ciudad de Esperanza or City of Hope, broke ground on Monday in the West Panama Province.

    The 137 million-U.S. dollar project, to be constructed by China Construction America (CCA) - MCM Consortium, will benefit 11,250 people in the city of Vista Alegre, in the province's Arraijan district.

    Aiming to alleviate the Central American country's housing shortage, Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela spearheaded the City of Hope project, which calls for the construction of 2,250 homes, as well as schools, recreational centers and sports facilities, cultural centers and a new roadway in Arraijan.

    During a ceremony marking the official go-ahead for the construction work, the president said the project, along with the public infrastructure being developed by the government, has undergone a transparent bidding process in strict compliance with regulations and serves the best interests of the Panamanian people.

    "The development of the works that we will begin as of today will bring new jobs and economic development to the communities, which in turn will allow us to continue generating more opportunities so that our vulnerable youth can be part of this great project and help build a better future for Arraijan together," said Varela.

    To be built on 36 acres of land, City of Hope is part of the president's campaign promise to invest state resources efficiently and for the benefit of the less privileged.

    The project is much more than a mere residential complex, said Varela, describing it as a comprehensive solution to the lack of housing and services in Arraijan.

    The development will feature a new campus of the University of Panama for West Panama, providing an educational hub that will generate greater economic and cultural development for the region, he said.

    Construction will be carried out by the CCA MCM Consortium, which is set to build five-story buildings featuring two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 48 square meters to 57 square meters.
     
    oproh

    Being close to america and all the political meddling done by america is definitely a curse to Panama. That is why this project by the Chinese company is called the City of Hope, Panama's cooperation with China brings hope to the locals that in the near future Panama will finally be free and won't have to suffer from constant abuse from america.
     
    haidian

    Chinese built airport inaugurated in Zimbabwe
     
    ahojunk

    Zimbabwe commissions Chinese built airport
    By Lovemore Chikova, News Editor of The Herald newspaper in Zimbabwe
    (People's Daily Online) 09:51, November 21, 2016

    FOREIGN201611210952000449419624832.jpg

    Zimbabwe commissioned on Friday (yesterday) the state-of-the-art Victoria Falls International Airport after new constructions and refurbishments done by China Jiangsu International Economic and Technical Cooperation Group.

    Speakers at the function highly commended China Jiangsu International “for constructing this elegant and imposing structure that meets international standards”.

    The construction and refurbishment was made possible by a $150 million concessional loan facility provided to Zimbabwe by the China Export and Import Bank in 2012.

    The civil engineering works began in 2013, resulting in the construction of a new four-kilometre long and 60 metres wide runway, an international terminal building, a fire station, control tower and installing of state-of-the-art specialist aviation equipment.

    The old airport was also renovated and will now serve as the domestic terminal building.

    FOREIGN201611210954000123747038593.jpg


    While commissioning the upgraded airport, President Robert Mugabe praised China Jiangsu International for enhancing cooperation between his country and China.

    “Whenever we undertake projects, we should insist that they be of high quality and that they get completed within the specified timeframe,” he said.

    "China Jiangsu International, the Chinese contractor engaged on this project, met our requirements."

    We commend them for the professional and efficient way they worked on this project and we will not hesitate to engage them again, should other projects arise.”

    President Mugabe said the upgrading of the airport was a “milestone achievement, as Zimbabwe forges ahead with the transformation of its transport, itself a key enabler for economic growth and development”.

    He urged his government officials to ensure that the work done on the airport by China Jiangsu International was not in vain through marketing it to the world to ensure more tourists were attracted.

    “It goes without saying that one of the immediate and key beneficiaries of the upgraded Victoria Falls International Airport is tourism,” said President Mugabe.

    “Air transport, in as much as it facilitates trade and tourism, also fosters regional integration. Now that Victoria Falls International Airport is complete, I urge you to move to achieving our aim of making Zimbabwe a regional hub in Southern Africa.”

    The successful completion of the upgrading means that visitors and tourists from all the world can now fly directly to Victoria Falls, one of the Seven Wonders of the World.

    The Victoria Falls has managed to hold its own as one of the premier tourist destination in Africa for many years.

    FOREIGN201611210954000309541291583.jpg


    Speaking at the same occasion Chinese Embassy Charge de Affairs Cui Chun said the project represented the growth of bilateral relations between China and Zimbabwe.

    “I’m grateful to attend this completion ceremony, a milestone in our bilateral relations and honoured by your presence here today Your Excellency,” he said.

    “It shows the enduring friendship between China and Zimbabwe. This landmark project means a lot for both our countries, and has potential to become a regional hub that will stimulate economic growth.”

    The expansion of Victoria Falls International Airport is expected to greatly improve the equipment and facilities, as well as the capability of safeguarding civil aviation security.

    It also means that more international routes will be opened to make easy access to the worldly renowned Victoria Falls, the second largest water fall in the world, from major cities around the globe.

    Reception of international tourists will be increased from 500 000 people per year to nearly two million people per year following the new construction and renovation.

    Wide body airplanes such as Boeing 747 and 767 and Airbus 340 and 380 will be able to take off or land on the newly-built airfield runway.

    The expected sharp increment in international tourists and foreign currency earnings will boost tourism and the matching service industry in Victoria Falls.

    Tourism is one of the top foreign currency earners in Zimbabwe and the envisaged increase in tourist arrivals following the expansion of the airport will boost the country’s reserves.

    It is also expected that the rapid development of tourism in Victoria Falls will drive up the tertiary industry, including transportation, post and telecommunications, real estate, business, insurance, culture and entertainment.

    Apart from that, the expansion of the airport also brings jobs to local people, horns the skills of Zimbabwean technicians, teaches Chinese big time construction technique and management and helps promote the construction industry in the country.

    FOREIGN201611210955000039728622293.jpg


    Lovemore Chikova is the News Editor of The Herald newspaper in Zimbabwe and a fellow at the China Africa Press Centre. He can be contacted on lchikovahh@yahoo.com
     
    terranMarine

    CRCC wins Qatar World Cup stadium contract

    China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC) has won a contract to build a stadium for Qatar's 2022 World Cup, the state-owned company said Tuesday.

    It is the first time for a Chinese company to build a World Cup venue, CRCC International Limited chairman Zhuo Lei said.

    A joint venture between the CRCC and Qatar-based HBK Contracting will be the main contractor for the stadium in Lusail, a coastal city in Qatar.

    The contract is worth 767 million U.S. dollars in total, with the Chinese company accounting for 45 percent.

    With a contract period of 40 months, the 92,000-seat stadium is designed to be the world's largest membrane-structure building, incorporating 45,000 square meters of membrane. About 100,000 tonnes of steel will be used in the building.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    ahojunk

    Well done CRCC.

    I am surprised that a railway construction company also has the capability to build stadiums.
    The usage of 100,000 tons of steel is good for the steel industry.


    *******

    eca86bd9df0419a873af1d.jpg
    A man walks past a poster with the logo of China Railway Construction Corp in Nanjing,
    Jiangsu province, Aug 15, 2016. [Photo / VCG]
     
    AndrewJin

    The third largest construction and engineering company in the world by revenue in 2015.

    屏幕快照 2016-11-30 15.11.59.png
     
    ahojunk

    .
    Amazing!
    Out of the 12 largest construction & engineering companies, 7 are Chinese.
    And the top 4 are Chinese.
    Can't China leave some for the other countries?
    We just can't compete.
     
    Shotgunner51

    Good to see Shanghai Construction Group among 12 largest!

    @GS Zhou
     
    AndrewJin ELITE MEMBER

    屏幕快照 2016-11-30 20.29.37.png 屏幕快照 2016-11-30 20.29.48.png 屏幕快照 2016-11-30 20.26.38.png
    屏幕快照 2016-11-30 20.26.49.png
    屏幕快照 2016-11-30 20.27.06.png
    屏幕快照 2016-11-30 20.27.13.png
     
    AndrewJin

    The number one contractor China Railway Group, has more than 20 subsidiaries.
    One of them is called China Railway Major Bridge Engineering Group, headquartered in Wuhan.
    Many of the greatest bridges in China were built by it.
    Not just in bridges, many HSRs expressways and other infra projects were built by it.
    This is just one subsidiary!

    20107-115926.jpg 20107-12511.jpg 20114-2593815.jpg 20107-15401.jpg
    China Major Bridge Engineering Co., Ltd (hereinafter referred to as the Company or MBEC) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Railway Group Limited which is listed in the stock market by Stock A601390 and Stock H0390. The history of the Company can be traced back to Major Bridge Engineering Bureau, Ministry of Railway of P.R.C, which was established for the construction of the first bridge in China--Wuhan Yangtze River Bridge. The Company is a large four-in-one integrated construction enterprise that combines bridge scientific research, reconnaissance and design, construction and equipment manufacturing business, specialized in bridge construction over rivers, lakes and seas under various harsh or severe geological and environmental conditions.

    The Company is the top enterprise which has designed and constructed the most bridges in China and has always been playing the leading role in bridge construction in China. Up to date the Company has designed and constructed more than 1500 nos. of bridges at home and abroad with a total mileage over 1500km. The Company has also been committed to participating in construction of railway line works and high grade road works among which some have been accredited as excellent works and received a lot of prizes including 28 nos. of “National Award for Progress in Science and Technology”, 10 nos. of Classic Projects for 60th Anniversary of the Founding of New China, 24 nos. of “Luban Prize for China Construction Projects”, 18 nos. of “Zhan Tianyou Civil Engineering Prize”. The Company has forged a strong reputation for setting 37 nos. of new records among enterprises in China and owning 211 nos. of valid patents. The iconic completed and ongoing bridge works executed by the Company includes the First Bridge Across Yangtze River in China - Wuhan Yangtze River Bridge, the First Yangtze River Bridge built by independent and self-reliance way in China - Nanjing Yangtze River Bridge, the First Three Span Steel Truss Girder Flexible Arch Rail-cum-road bridge in China - Jiujiang Yangtze River Bridge, the First Extrodosed Rail-cum-road Cable – Stayed Bridge - Wuhu Yangtze River Bridge, The Largest Span Rail-cum-road Cable-Stayed Bridge in the World - Wuhan Tianxinzhou Yangtze River Bridge, The First Six Lane High Speed Railway Bridge in the World - Nanjing Dashengguan Yangtze River Bridge, The Longest Rail-cum-road bridge in the World - Zhengzhou Yellow River Road-cum-railway Bridge, the First Sea-crossing Bridge in China - East Sea Bridge, the Longest Sea-crossing Bridge - Hangzhou Bay Sea Bridge, the Landmarking project in Qinghai – Tibet Railway Lines Located in the Highest Altitude - Lasa River Super Bridge, the Iconic Architecture in Hongkong and Macau - Macau Sai Wan Bridge, Shenzhen Bay Roadway Bridge in Hong Kong, The Largest Bridge in Bangladesh - Paksey Bridge and etc., which has led to the creation of numerous monuments for bridge construction in New China. In addition to that, MBEC has also taken a proactive role in the constructions of passenger dedicated railway lines and high-speed railways including Beijing-Tianjin Railway Line, Wenzhou-Fuzhou intercity line, Hefei-Wuhan Intercity Line, Ningbo-Wenzhou Intercity Line, Fujian-Xiamen Intercity Line, Wuhan-Guangzhou Railway Line, Harbin-Dalian Intercity line, Shijiazhuang-Wuhan Intercity Line, Tianjin-Qinhuangdao Intercity Line, Chongqing-Lichuan Intercity Line, Beijing-Shanghai Intercity Line, Beijing-Fuzhou Intercity Line, Nanning-Guangzhou Intercity Line, Nanning-Qinzhou Intercity Line and so on.



     
    AndrewJin

    13b4c96664f74200b54d0cb94ab7c47d_th.jpeg 0eef8eb2e43f4e5092c869bde4fc3559_th.jpeg d429c0bd5db745cd80aa515bde28b881_th.jpeg eacbfe4abd0a4eca8920568f2740d2cd_th.jpeg
     
    cirr

    Thu Dec 1, 2016 | 7:57am EST

    Chinese, Cambodian firms sign $1.5 bln joint venture to build satellite city

    Dec 1 Cambodian conglomerate LYP Group signed a $1.5 billion deal with Chinese property developer SRE Group on Thursday to build a satellite city outside Cambodia's capital Phnom Penh.

    The deal is the latest sign of China expanding its footprint in the frontier market as the United States vies for influence in the region, where China is Cambodia's closest ally.

    Cambodia is one of the region's poorest countries and few among its population of about 15 million people will have a chance to use the new complex.

    The project includes a 5-star hotel, a television station and an 18-hole golf course, which have already been constructed, Seng Nhak, managing director of LYP Group, told reporters, adding that a stadium to host the 2023 Southeast Asian Games was under construction.

    Seng Nhak said the two firms also plan to build a safari-style attraction.

    "We join hands with the Chinese company to make this an international city," Seng Nhak said. It will be named Cambodia-Chinese Friendship City.

    At a Cambodia-China business forum on Thursday, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen said bilateral trade with China reached $4.3 billion in 2015, a 15 percent rise from 2014.

    China's investments in Cambodia were worth $4.9 billion last year, Hun Sen said, adding that he had made three-year, multiple entry visas available for Chinese investors.

    "In terms of foreign investment over the past five years, 2011-2015, China was the biggest source of investment in Cambodia," Hun Sen said. (Reporting by Prak Chan Thul; Editing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Ruth Pitchford)

    http://www.reuters.com/article/cambodia-china-idUSL4N1DW3WA
     
    cirr

    December 1, 2016

    China Builds Deep Water Seaport in Cambodia on the Gulf of Thailand

    By Michael Benge

    President Obama’s pipe dream policy of using Vietnam to contain China, which was conjured up years ago by two Senate Johns – Kerry and McCain – is falling apart. This should not surprise anyone who has compared the populations and economies of these two nations.

    While U.S. Southeast Asia policy has myopically focused on China’s growing occupation of and base construction on the South China Sea Islands, China has made a Hail Mary pass by building a new deep-water port in Cambodia. Many strategists see this as part of China’s gun-boat subversion scheme to claim a vast economic exclusion zone, controlling shipping, fishing, energy production, and even air travel within one of the world’s busiest transportation corridors.

    A Chinese company, working with the diplomatic support of the People’s Liberation Army, is close to completing construction of this deep-water port on a 90-kilometer stretch of Cambodia’s coastline, according to the company’s executives and documents. The port, which is deep enough to handle cruise ships, bulk carriers, or naval vessels of up to 10,000 tons in displacement is located on the Gulf of Thailand just a few hundred kilometers from disputed territories in the South China Sea. China now controls more than 20% of Cambodia’s total coastline.

    As reported by Financial Times:

    China has drawn Cambodia into a closer military and diplomatic relationship in recent years as part of its effort to quell regional opposition to its sea territorial claims in Asia. China is presently the largest investor in Cambodia. As China has sought to assert its authority in the South China Sea, some Southeast Asian nations have bolstered their ties with the US, including Vietnam and the Philippines, while Cambodia is China’s staunchest counterweight. With an effective veto in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the region’s top diplomatic grouping, Cambodia has a weapon to wield on China’s behalf.

    Cambodia used this effective veto to protect China in July when ASEAN was poised to issue an official statement mentioning an international tribunal’s ruling that there was no basis under UN law for China’s territorial claims in the South China Sea. However, after Cambodia objected, a watered-down final communique was issued with no mention of the ruling. China, which had pledged $600 million in aid for Phnom Penh just days before the ASEAN meeting, reacted with gratitude. … A few days after the meeting, Beijing said it would also build a $16 million National Assembly hall in Phnom Penh.

    “In terms of money, China is the number one,” says Phay Siphan, a secretary of state within Cambodia’s council of ministers. “The power of China is getting much bigger... we choose China because [its investment] does not come with conditions.” China invested $9.6 billion in the decade to 2013; and about a further $13 billion is yet to come, according to the think tank Cambodian Institute for Cooperation and Peace. “A number of western investments come with attachments,” he adds. “[They say] we have to be good in democracy. We have to be good in human rights.”

    Among its many projects, HydroLancang, a state-owned Chinese company, is also constructing the $800 million Lower Sesan II Dam in Cambodia, with funding from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the World Bank’s private lending arm. Although the 400MW dam has been hit by protests from thousands of villagers it remains on schedule for completion in 2019. Some 45,000 people will lose their homes, land and livelihoods without adequate compensation or employment possibilities.

    China is also gaining ground in Cambodia under the guise of Economic Land Concessions (ELCs) whereby the Hun Sen regime grants tracts of land under 99-year lease agreements that cost just a few dollars per hectare. An area larger than the Netherlands – 4.6 million hectares – went to Chinese interests between 1994 and 2012 according to estimates by the Cambodia Centre for Human Rights. It is expected that Chinese laborers will be brought in to develop these concessions and produce the products for export to China with little to no benefit to the Cambodian people. Families of the laborers can be expected to follow and settle on the concession areas.

    Hun Sen has given away over half of Cambodia’s arable land through ELC lease agreements, some 2.14 million hectares. This land was expropriated from Cambodian farmers who depended on it for their livelihood with no compensation, and will now be used to grow crops and products for export with little or no benefit to the Cambodian population.

    The kleptocratic Hun Sen regime prefers Chinese companies over others, as they deliver critical infrastructure projects quickly and without delays caused by human rights and environmental objections, since they bring in their own construction workers. The downside is that after projects are completed, Chinese workers remain. With the plethora of projects planned for implementation by Chinese companies, a large influx of Chinese migrants into Cambodia is imminent. An additional reason for Hun Sen’s tilt toward China is because its bribes are much sweeter than what Vietnam might offer.

    As in the Bible, Cambodia is suffering from a series of devastating plagues. The first the Khmer Rouge genocide; the second Vietnam’s 1978 invasion of Cambodia; the third UNTAC’s (United Nations Transitional Authority in Cambodia) sellout of its supervision of so called free and fair elections in 1993. UNTAC gave the Vietnamese-controlled Khmer Rouge equal power in the government even though the pro-democracy opposition received the majority of votes, setting the stage for a bloody communist coup; the fourth the amoeba-like neo-colonization of Cambodia by Vietnam, for it is now estimated by researchers that the number of Vietnamese who have been given Cambodian nationality and Khmer-ized their names exceeds six million; 40% of the population census of the country. (Notes from Cambodia’s Border Committee in France and Worldwide Concerning the violations of the 1991 Paris Peace Agreements on Cambodia. Paris. 07/30/2016)

    The human rights situation in Cambodia continues to deteriorate under decades of dictatorial rule by Hanoi’s puppet regime in Phnom Penh and it may get worse. The Peoples’ Army of Vietnam-owned multi-industries conglomerate - Viettel - now controls Cambodia’s Post and Telecommunications, cellular phone network, internet and social media. Hun Sen and his cohorts are now armed with a powerful tool for Vietnamese technical “advisors” to crack down on and control dissidents and democracy advocates in Cambodia, as is already happening in Vietnam.

    The Vietnamese-installed “Prime Minister” Hun Sen is one of the longest serving dictators in the world. In August of this year, he ordered the media to henceforth address him in all communications as “Lord Prime Minister and Supreme Military Commander.” Cambodians say that although Prime Minister Hun Sen may have some Cambodian blood in his veins, his heart and brain are Vietnamese.

    Instead of opposing Vietnam’s violations, President Obama chose to reward Vietnam for its aggressive actions against its neighbors by lifting the lethal arms sales ban.

    Yet another plague? China, with its much larger economy, is “yuaning” to give the Vietnamese competition for the domination of Cambodia. Whoever may win, the outnumbered and undefended Cambodian people will be the real losers.

    And the band plays on!

    Michael Benge spent 11 years in Vietnam as a Foreign Service officer and is a student of South East Asian politics. He is very active in advocating for human rights, religious freedom, and democracy for the peoples of the region and has written extensively on these subjects.

    http://www.americanthinker.com/arti...port_in_cambodia_on_the_gulf_of_thailand.html
     
    Shotgunner51

    Excellent!

    China-Panama ties are very close, especially on the canal. Chinese multinationals like COSCO, Hutchison Whampoa, have had long and deep relationship with the central American nation.

    eca86bd9d54318dad36423.jpg
    b083fe9fe78518dac36a04.jpg
    A handout picture realeased by the Panama Canal Authority (PCA) shows representatives of Cosco Shipping with the Panama's President Juan Carlos Varela (3-R), PCA Manager Jorge Quijano (3-L) and Panama's Minister for Canal Affairs Roberto Roy (L) during the inauguration of the expanded Panama Canal in Panama, June 26, 2016. [Photo/IC]
     
