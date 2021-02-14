Log in
Mega development packages for 3 Areas of punjab
Thread starter
Abdulrehman 2978
Start date
Today at 1:13 AM
Abdulrehman 2978
FULL MEMBER
Feb 9, 2021
172
0
465
Country
Location
Today at 1:13 AM
#1
Sulman Badshah
STAFF
Feb 22, 2014
3,979
27
9,498
Country
Location
Today at 9:03 PM
#2
14 km connection with Motorway will help gujranwala immensly
crigar
FULL MEMBER
Feb 2, 2019
127
0
312
Country
Location
50 minutes ago
#3
I thought this will be for undeveloped areas of Punjab like Rahim yar khan Rajanpur and Bahawalpur but these areas don't need development or not yet I guess we can wait another 70 years for development.
