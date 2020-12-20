What's new

Meet World's biggest mall and trade center.

aryobarzan

aryobarzan

FULL MEMBER
Feb 17, 2019
858
1
2,783
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Canada
World's biggest mall was first built in Edmonton Canada by an Iranian family..the second one was in Minnesota USA..I visited both of them ..This last one is in Tehran my home town and I wish I will be able to visit that too..opened in 2019 but still under construction for convention parts. Here is a 2019 video..If you like high end carpets you would love the carpet exhibition part.
iran mall.jpg




I will update this if I see more recent videos.
 
Last edited:
Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi

FULL MEMBER
Nov 18, 2020
333
0
337
Country
United Arab Emirates
Location
United Arab Emirates
Best of Luck to our Iranian brothers and sisters

However, the Dubai mall is the worlds largest mall by total construction area and in the top 5 in total leasable area category.
 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
9,733
20
13,933
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Nice Mall there. There is no Iranian restaurant and carpet shop as far as I know in Jakarta. We have Pakistan restaurant here in Jakarta and we dont have specific Iranian carpet shop. Maybe a business opportunity for you guys here, but of course should be opened after the pandemic is over inshaAllah.
 
Ahmet Pasha

Ahmet Pasha

SENIOR MEMBER
May 23, 2017
7,831
1
7,692
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Abu Dhabi said:
Best of Luck to our Iranian brothers and sisters

However, the Dubai mall is the worlds largest mall by total construction area and in the top 5 in total leasable area category.
Click to expand...
A few minutes later a Chinese bot will come here and outflex both of you i e the Emirati and the İrani 😂😂
 
Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi

FULL MEMBER
Nov 18, 2020
333
0
337
Country
United Arab Emirates
Location
United Arab Emirates
Ahmet Pasha said:
A few minutes later a Chinese bot will come here and outflex both of you i e the Emirati and the İrani 😂😂
Click to expand...
haha ! nah , i was not flexing really. I am just very particular about numbers. I am a civil engineer after all.
 
Splurgenxs

Splurgenxs

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 24, 2011
2,183
0
1,964
Country
India
Location
India
Of all places why Canada? Nothing but closeted racist fakea$$ pc hillbillies.

The footfall is going to be crap 9 months a year, not to mention the heating costs.
 
aryobarzan

aryobarzan

FULL MEMBER
Feb 17, 2019
858
1
2,783
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Canada
Splurgenxs said:
Of all places why Canada? Nothing but closeted racist fakea$$ pc hillbillies.

The footfall is going to be crap 9 months a year, not to mention the heating costs.
Click to expand...
You have to look at it from a businessman point of view....West Edmonton mall in Canada is in coldest and wealthiest cities of Canada.. so a vast mall with everything indoor makes tons of $$$ when people want to be indoors.
 
Splurgenxs

Splurgenxs

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 24, 2011
2,183
0
1,964
Country
India
Location
India
aryobarzan said:
You have to look at it from a businessman point of view....West Edmonton mall in Canada is in coldest and wealthiest cities of Canada.. so a vast mall with everything indoor makes tons of $$$ when people want to be indoors.
Click to expand...
Well if the business man has money to open such a mall he would know to make sensible decisions.
I hope it succeeds for the Iranian equation the hillbillies can go to hell.

Players like United and AL-premium might gang up on this.
 
aryobarzan

aryobarzan

FULL MEMBER
Feb 17, 2019
858
1
2,783
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Canada
Here is a Travel log of Pakistani or Bengali gentleman who recently visited the site..Interesting but I do not know what language he is speaking..give me a clue if you know.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 1, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

khansaheeb
How the world's biggest slum stopped the virus
Replies
0
Views
202
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
onebyone
Here's why Ant Group is about to shatter IPO records
Replies
1
Views
160
Viet
Viet
striver44
We Found The Factories Inside China’s Mass Internment Camps
2 3
Replies
36
Views
1K
flowerfan2020
F
Yankee-stani
The American Dream Is Alive In China
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
103
Views
5K
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
K Shehzad
Coronavirus in Russia: The Latest News | April 16
Replies
1
Views
310
Oldman1
O

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom