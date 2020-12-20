Meet World's biggest mall and trade center.

aryobarzan
FULL MEMBER
- Feb 17, 2019
- 858
- 1
- Country
-
- Location
-
World's biggest mall was first built in Edmonton Canada by an Iranian family..the second one was in Minnesota USA..I visited both of them ..This last one is in Tehran my home town and I wish I will be able to visit that too..opened in 2019 but still under construction for convention parts. Here is a 2019 video..If you like high end carpets you would love the carpet exhibition part.
I will update this if I see more recent videos.
I will update this if I see more recent videos.
Last edited: