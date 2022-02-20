What's new

Meet the man making bionic limbs in Bangladesh

Tom-tom

Robolife Technology is able to produce one bionic hand for as low as Tk30,000 at present

Meet the man making bionic limbs in Bangladesh

Robolife Technology is able to produce one bionic hand for as low as Tk30,000 at present
This guy should get govt support and the attention of some kind entrepreneurship ngo support, this guy could become a huge international success, Inshalla

Where is this pdf guy? how can this guy make this product and he hasn't mastered making needles. Sacrilege, we must do 3 hell Mary's what ever that means.
 
F-6 enthusiast

F-6 enthusiast

Robolife Technology is able to produce one bionic hand for as low as Tk30,000 at present

Meet the man making bionic limbs in Bangladesh

Robolife Technology is able to produce one bionic hand for as low as Tk30,000 at present
This guy should get govt support and the attention of some kind entrepreneurship ngo support, this guy could become a huge international success, Inshalla

Where is that guy, how can this guy make this product and he hasn't mastered making needles. Sacrilege, we must do 3 hell Mary's what ever that means.
Bless him
 

