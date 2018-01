Exclusive | Free Assam, Free Nagaland Campaign announced by Member of British House of Lords

According to media reports and his Twitter Handle, Lord Nazir said that a protest will take place on January 26th outside Indian High Commission with billboards stating Free Kashmir, Free Khalistan, Free Nagaland and Free Assam on theReports further said that these posters will be pasted on buses in London. The campaign will be intensified during Commonwealth countries conference in London scheduled for April, 2018, he reportedly added.The Lord further claimed to have the support of Kashmiri and Sikh communities in London for the campaign adding that they will give further boost to the campaign during PM Modi’s visit to London