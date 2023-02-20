Meet the 4 SpaceX Crew-6 astronauts launching to the International Space Station on Feb. 26 [4 astronauts including one being from UAE on Crew Dragon]

Meet the SpaceX Crew-6 astronauts launching to the International Space Station on Feb. 26 The first long-duration astronaut from the United Arab Emirates will be among four crew members flying to the International Space Station on Feb. 26.

The first long-duration astronaut from the United Arab Emirates will be among four crew members flying to the International Space Station on Feb. 26.

Crew-6 members in a SpaceX Crew Dragon. Seated from left: Andrey Fedyaev of Roscosmos; NASA's Warren "Woody" Hoburg; NASA's Stephen Bowen; and Sultan Al-Neyadi from the United Arab Emirates. (Image credit: SpaceX)