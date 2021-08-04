Meet Shahed-171 Simorgh Iranian Multi-Role Jet-Powered Stealth Un-Manned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV) of Iran.This drone is been designed for intelligence-gathering, reconnaissance and attack operations. By design, it is a flying wing. It is constructed mostly out of fiber glass. Iran claims it can be armed with 4 laser-guided munitions. It is tactical in nature. It can be mounted on a vehicle and doesn’t need a runway. The vehicle, by driving fast, supposedly gives it enough lift to gain initial altitude.It also has un-armed intelligence, surveillance, targeting and reconnaissance version.Please watch the video at our Youtube channel.