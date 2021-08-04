What's new

Meet Shahed-171 Simorgh Iranian Multi-Role Jet-Powered Stealth Un-Manned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV) of Iran

T

Technology World

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Apr 30, 2020
4
0
7
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Meet Shahed-171 Simorgh Iranian Multi-Role Jet-Powered Stealth Un-Manned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV) of Iran.

This drone is been designed for intelligence-gathering, reconnaissance and attack operations. By design, it is a flying wing. It is constructed mostly out of fiber glass. Iran claims it can be armed with 4 laser-guided munitions. It is tactical in nature. It can be mounted on a vehicle and doesn’t need a runway. The vehicle, by driving fast, supposedly gives it enough lift to gain initial altitude.

It also has un-armed intelligence, surveillance, targeting and reconnaissance version.

Please watch the video at our Youtube Channel:
Shahed-171 Simorgh Multi-Role Jet-Powered Stealth UCAV


1.jpg
2.jpg
3.jpg
4.jpg
5.jpg
6.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 2, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

T
Meet Shahed-171 Simorgh Iranian Multi-Role Jet-Powered Stealth Un-Manned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV) of Iran
Replies
0
Views
1
Technology World
T

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom