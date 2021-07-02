What's new

Meet Rabail Kennedy, a Pakistani Christian, pictured with her proud father Mr. John Kennedy, a driver in FBR.

HAIDER

HAIDER

May 21, 2006
24,721
13
24,796
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Having served as a driver with the officers of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), John Kennedy nurtured a dream that one day his children would join the hierarchy of civil services officers in the country by clearing the Central Superior Services (CSS) examination.

His daughter Rabail Kennedy fulfilled his dream as she qualified in the CSS exams for 2019. Now, after receiving formal training, she is ready to join the prestigious Foreign Service of Pakistan 🇵🇰

This is a beautiful example of a level playing field for everyone specially minorities and this also shows their religion , or background or social status doesn't have any impact on how far they go in life....
Inshallah, one day in Pakistan,we'll achieve the reality which our Dearest QuideAzam had envisioned ..very soon IA !

Green and white in our flag make the flag wholesome !!

#BeautifulPakistan
#QuaidKaPakistan
#ProudDaughterOfPakistan
#TheRealWomenEmpowerment
1625203190978.png
 
