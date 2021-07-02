Meet Rabail Kennedy, a Pakistani Christian, pictured with her proud father Mr. John Kennedy, a driver in FBR.Having served as a driver with the officers of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), John Kennedy nurtured a dream that one day his children would join the hierarchy of civil services officers in the country by clearing the Central Superior Services (CSS) examination.His daughter Rabail Kennedy fulfilled his dream as she qualified in the CSS exams for 2019. Now, after receiving formal training, she is ready to join the prestigious Foreign Service of PakistanThis is a beautiful example of a level playing field for everyone specially minorities and this also shows their religion , or background or social status doesn't have any impact on how far they go in life....Inshallah, one day in Pakistan,we'll achieve the reality which our Dearest QuideAzam had envisioned ..very soon IA !Green and white in our flag make the flag wholesome !!#BeautifulPakistan#QuaidKaPakistan#ProudDaughterOfPakistan#TheRealWomenEmpowerment