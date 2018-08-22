Meet Pakistans new Foreign Minister

Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'Members Club' started by Reichsmarschall, Aug 22, 2018 at 8:24 PM.
He previously served as a foreign minister and that,s why imran khan made a right choice.He know how to speak on international forum.
Also he is not corrupt.
A bad choice,khan should have withheld office himself.
All security institutions will be taken into confidence: FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi
He can't do everything himself. He has portfolio of interior ministry.
Like Nawaz sharif so would seem like complete idiots with no foreign voice
yeah just like nawaz kanjar did tht .