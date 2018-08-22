/ Register

  • Wednesday, August 22, 2018

Meet Pakistans new Foreign Minister

Discussion in 'Members Club' started by Reichsmarschall, Aug 22, 2018 at 8:24 PM.

  1. Aug 22, 2018 at 8:24 PM #1
    Reichsmarschall

    Reichsmarschall SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    7,599
    Joined:
    Feb 16, 2016
    Ratings:
    +7 / 13,124 / -6
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  2. Aug 22, 2018 at 8:32 PM #2
    SecularNationalist

    SecularNationalist SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,168
    Joined:
    Feb 21, 2015
    Ratings:
    +3 / 2,614 / -11
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    He previously served as a foreign minister and that,s why imran khan made a right choice.He know how to speak on international forum.
    Also he is not corrupt.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  3. Aug 22, 2018 at 8:33 PM #3
    MUSTAKSHAF

    MUSTAKSHAF SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,592
    Joined:
    Nov 19, 2014
    Ratings:
    +15 / 5,632 / -8
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    A bad choice,khan should have withheld office himself.
     
  4. Aug 22, 2018 at 8:36 PM #4
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    20,050
    Joined:
    Aug 12, 2015
    Ratings:
    +12 / 33,738 / -11
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Sweden
  5. Aug 22, 2018 at 8:42 PM #5
    Dark-Destroyer

    Dark-Destroyer FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,193
    Joined:
    Dec 18, 2016
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,194 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    Like Nawaz sharif so would seem like complete idiots with no foreign voice
     
  6. Aug 22, 2018 at 8:51 PM #6
    Reichsmarschall

    Reichsmarschall SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    7,599
    Joined:
    Feb 16, 2016
    Ratings:
    +7 / 13,124 / -6
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
  7. Aug 22, 2018 at 8:52 PM #7
    Crystal-Clear

    Crystal-Clear FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,343
    Joined:
    Nov 28, 2017
    Ratings:
    +0 / 769 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    yeah just like nawaz kanjar did tht .
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 3 (Users: 2, Guests: 1)
  1. @xxx[{::::::::::::::::::>