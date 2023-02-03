Meet new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad ~ Stylish Hazim Bangwar

What's new

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?​

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1621398973645991938
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1621460614617915393

Who could've thought a singer would become an Assistant Commissioner? It may sound like a rather unlikely situation but it's true that an uber cool, fashionable, gen-z figure is looking after the administrative affairs of Karachi's North Nazimabad area.

Hazim Bangwar, with his mixed ethnicities, is embarking on a journey to change the face of bureaucracy in Pakistan. The 30-year-old officer comes from a rich background with a mother of Iraqi descent and his father already having served as a deputy inspector general (DIG) in police. It is safe to say that Bangwar had no problem being awesome and authoritative. The New York-returned bureaucrat is excited to serve the Karachi neighbourhood.

Bangwar recently tweeted, "North Nazimabad, it’s a privilege to serve you as your new Assistant Commissioner."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1620820312739971074

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1621392905473589249

Being utterly different from his peers, many people are eager to know more about Bangwar.


BIOGRAPHY:


Born on December 30, 1993 in Karachi, Bangwar moved to New York where he attended Midwood High School. His mother, Feroze Akbar, an architect by profession, is from Iraq. His father, Ali Akbar Bangwar, has served as a DIG in Pakistan.


Bangwar moved to London for six years where he finished his first degree in Fashion Design & Marketing from AIU London and later a second degree LLB from University from London.

MUSIC CAREER:


During his academic days in London, Bangwar spent his free time in the studios where his demos were heard by Evan Rogers and later shipped out to Interscope Records where Jay Brown, an A&R executive at the record label, was one of the first to hear the demo. After Jimmy Lovine, the CEO at Interscope Records, heard the demo and he signed a two-year deal with Bangwar.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1545438742617493507

In 2013, Hazim released his first mix tape under Interscope records “One Man Army” with the leading single 'Run Em’, which later served many artists, including Havana Brown.


Having written for artists such as Jessie J, Future, Ciara, Juelz, T-Pain, Jason Derulo and Nicki Minaj, Bangwar was offered a deal by Dwayne Michael Carter, Jr under Young Money Entertainment as a singer/songwriter.


In November 2019, Bangwar released his first single titled "Haram", which charted #5 in South Korea, #1 in Hungry, #2 in Egypt and #5 in India. This feat made Bangwar the first Pakistani singer to reach the international charts with an English song.


In February 2020, Bangwar released his second song "Hell Ya", which earned him a #1 spot in Ghana music charts, #2 in France, #1 in South Korea and #1 in Austria. In 2021, he released his first Urdu song "Tujhko Bhulaya."

hazim-bangwar-who-is-the-new-assistant-commissioner-of-karachi-s-north-nazimabad-1675360756-5705.jpg


The accomplished singer also attended major music awards in Hollywood.

1675425531141.png


Upon his return to Pakistan, Bangwar qualified SPSC Examination and secured the spot as a PMS Officer. He is currently serving as the Assistant Commissioner of Karachi Central.

Fn9XCI0aUAAc6YA


Fn9XCI0aUAMjKAB
 
muhammadhafeezmalik said:
His coming to this field and continuing his service in spite of the “same opinion” of us and thousands of millions like us, is a testament to his courage!
Click to expand...
patwaris ♥️LGBTq

this joke of a country has an identity crisis clearly. islamiat pakistan is applauding the brave gay transgenders. hahaha
 
Bleek said:
You can't make this up

The Islamic Republic of Pakistan is being governed by homosexuals

And people wonder why there is extremism. You are literally an oxymoron by existence and wonder why there is instability and extremism in society? 😂

@Areesh @Sayfullah @villageidiot @PakFactor @Great Janjua
Click to expand...

AC Sahib will not worry about "what people will think" and not about "earning money", because the world has given what he wanted to. After being related to a good family and getting education from America, he will not be interested in increasing assets and settling abroad!

Erieye said:
patwaris ♥️LGBTq

this joke of a country has an identity crisis clearly. islamiat pakistan is applauding the brave gay transgenders. hahaha
Click to expand...

We either do not understand the changing current system or refuse to accept it. Only obsolete officers will come out of the obsolete system. If the commission has selected Hazim based on his merit, then it is a success and victory for Hazim as well as for the commission.
 
muhammadhafeezmalik said:
AC Sahib will not worry about "what people will think" and not about "earning money", because the world has given what he wanted to. After being related to a good family and getting education from America, he will not be interested in increasing assets and settling abroad!
Click to expand...
You must be trolling?

Is you being a Patwari a massive troll this entire time?
 
Bleek said:
You can't make this up

The Islamic Republic of Pakistan is being governed by homosexuals

And people wonder why there is extremism. You are literally an oxymoron by existence and wonder why there is instability and extremism in society? 😂

@Areesh @Sayfullah @villageidiot @PakFactor @Great Janjua
Click to expand...

All of our talent in STEM education is going to America and Europe while we get this in return
 
there is nothing cool about this if you have seen other pics.

check this
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1621484172165488640

who thought this
 
The only thing anyone should be concerned about is whether he actually does his job well or not. Although I do not agree with his fashion sense at all but we are no one to police anyone about it.
P.S It is hilarious tbh, I guess we will get more of it as the tiktok generation grows up but oh well 🤷🏻‍♂️
 
Khan_patriot said:
The only thing anyone should be concerned about is whether he actually does his job well or not. Although I do not agree with his fashion sense at all but we are no one to police anyone about it.
P.S It is hilarious tbh, I guess we will get more of it as the tiktok generation grows up but oh well 🤷🏻‍♂️
Click to expand...
Yes we are Pakistan is an islamic state and such things should be discourage.

Its our Jew media and all who see this as progress

IMG_20230203_180318.png


Styish? Cool?
 

