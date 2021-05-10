Meet NASA and SpaceX's Crew-2 mission astronauts: Akihiko Hoshide Veteran astronaut Akihiko Hoshide will serve as a mission specialist for NASA and SpaceX's Crew-2 launch to the International Space Station.

Veteran astronaut Akihiko Hoshide will serve as a mission specialist for NASA and SpaceX's Crew-2 launch to the International Space Station, representing his home country's Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency during the six-month trip.Hoshide, whose first name is commonly shortened to Aki, will make his third trip to space.Born in Tokyo, the 52-year-old studied engineering before his selection as an astronaut in 1999. By 2008, he was flying on shuttle Discovery's STS-124 mission, which took the largest ISS module to orbit during the station's construction phase: the Japanese Experiment Module, commonly referred to as "Kibo."In 2012, he spent more than two months on the ISS as an expedition flight engineer. He conducted experiments in the Kibo module, performed three spacewalks, and even helped capture SpaceX's first operational Dragon capsule using the station's robotic arm in October of that year.When the shift in ISS expeditions – from 65 to 66 – is completed on April 27, Hoshide will take command of the station from NASA astronaut Shannon Walker. It will make him the second Japanese astronaut to ever do so, according to his official JAXA biography.