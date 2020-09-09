Meet Ms Zhu Jingjing (Meera) China Media Group, a well know Hindi voice of China Radio

INDIAPOSITIVE
SENIOR MEMBER
- Sep 20, 2014
- 7,365
- -6
- Country
-
- Location
-
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|B
|Bangladesh to host 6-day DG-level meeting between border forces BGB, BSF
|Bangladesh Defence Forum
|0
|India, Pakistan confirm participation in SAARC foreign ministers’ virtual meet, Minister Gyawali says
|Central & South Asia
|1
|K
|After Moscow meeting, China and India agree to disengage troops on contested border
|Indian Defence Forum
|1
|Featured Pakistan, UAE anti-money laundering MoU to help meet FATF conditions
|Social & Current Events
|8
|No Change in China Stand on Ladakh After Moscow Meet, Say Govt Sources
|Indian Defence Forum
|9
|India-China meet
|Indian Defence Forum
|42
|Russian Deputy Defence Minister meets Ambassador of Bangladesh to Russia
|Bangladesh Defence Forum
|13
|Humanity shamed! 90-year-old woman raped, brutally thrashed in Delhi's Najafgarh, DCW chief meets survivor
|Central & South Asia
|46
|Aerial China: Meet the world's biggest single coal-to-liquid project in Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region
|China & Far East
|2
|Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi for Moscow visit to attend the meeting
|Strategic & Foreign Affairs
|0