Meet Mishaal Ashemimry, First Saudi Arabian Woman to Join NASA ​



Published September 17th, 2017 - 14:59 GMT



Ashemimry previously worked for Raytheon Missile Systems’ Aerodynamics Department and contributed to 22 different rocket programs. Her professional experience and areas of expertise include: aerodynamics, wind tunnel testing, vehicle design, predictive simulation and analysis and rocket stage-separation analysis, with a strong focus on computational tool development.